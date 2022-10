The Reba Arnold Fitzgerald Education Scholarship is a memorial scholarship funded by her family for the purpose of encouraging students who are pursuing a career in teaching. In 1930, 16-year-old freshman Reba Arnold was a student in the first classes of Bryan College. Her desire was to prepare for public school teaching. Since the newly opened college was not academically recognized for teacher certification, Reba dropped out after 2 years, but returned in 1956 and graduated in 1960. She taught in the schools of Rhea County for 22 years.

