Lake Oswego, OR

Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego neighborhood pushes back against large redevelopments

Palisades is working with the city of Lake Oswego to create a district with standards that go beyond what local code requires. As he hears birds chirp while standing in the backyard of a Palisades home — with its large grassy surface enveloping a small patio area and considerable foliage — Chris Durkee remarks that peace is the reason they moved to the neighborhood.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans

City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
WOODBURN, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Hillsboro News-Times

What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?

A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
HILLSBORO, OR
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The City Council
The Newberg Graphic

A closer look at the Newberg council candidates' views

Seven hopefuls will vie for three spots on the council in the November general election.Seven candidates, two of them incumbents, will vie for three spots on the Newberg City Council come November. They come from diverse backgrounds and have distinctly different takes on small town government and the administration thereof. Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are scheduled to be mailed out Oct. 19. In the interest of informing voters in anticipation of receiving those ballots, the Newberg Graphic reached out to the candidates with a few questions designed to gauge their views on the issues and the role...
NEWBERG, OR
Channel 6000

Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
West Linn Tidings

I-205 tolling plans missing some key elements

While ODOT is 'collaborating with local governments' they have released no concrete plan to mitigate problems.Having done a fair amount of research into ODOT's plan to toll I-205, I feel the residents of West Linn ought to be reminded of certain issues that have been lightly discussed but do not seem to be receiving the attention and planning they deserve. One of these key issues: lack of planning for supporting infrastructure. In our community, passage across the Arch bridge particularly has the potential to become nightmarish once tolling of the Abernethy bridge begins. Traffic in that region is already terrible...
WEST LINN, OR
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Burn season opening will be pushed back

Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak. Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.
CANBY, OR
opb.org

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez asks city to drop $77,000 fine for discounted rent

Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez has asked city officials to drop his hefty $77,000 fine for accepting cheap rent from a political supporter. City election officials slapped him with the penalty last week for paying only $250 a month for over 3,000 square feet of office space downtown. Schnitzer Properties Management, the landlord, is owned by property magnate and Gonzalez supporter Jordan Schnitzer.
PORTLAND, OR

