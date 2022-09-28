Read full article on original website
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego neighborhood pushes back against large redevelopments
Palisades is working with the city of Lake Oswego to create a district with standards that go beyond what local code requires. As he hears birds chirp while standing in the backyard of a Palisades home — with its large grassy surface enveloping a small patio area and considerable foliage — Chris Durkee remarks that peace is the reason they moved to the neighborhood.
Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez participate in City Council debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Incumbent Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off in a debate Friday afternoon, hosted by the City Club of Portland and moderated by KGW's David Molko. Hardesty, a navy veteran and civil rights leader, was elected in 2018 and became the...
kptv.com
Rent spikes in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a North Portland apartment building are facing massive rent increases, despite the fact that many of their apartments are considered affordable housing. Kelsey Schreiner, a single mom who rents a 2-bedroom apartment in The Prescott, received a notice that her rent...
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans
City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?
A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
KGW
Neighbors concerned about 'problem property' in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood
Neighbors of a lot in St. Johns say it's filled with illegal campers and stolen cars. The property owner and police have struggled for years to kick the people out.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
opb.org
School starts in Newberg amid divided community, exacerbated problems
Your browser does not support the audio element. The day before school started in Newberg, a parent was told the school bus would drop off her daughter at one of the district’s middle schools. But her daughter, who has disabilities, is in high school. “That was clearly not going...
Pamplin Media Group
Four industrial properties change hands in deals totaling over $80m in Portland area
The four new sales indicate a continued strong industrial real estate market in the Portland metro area. Experts predicted continued high demand and tight supply would fuel the industrial real estate market in the Portland area throughout 2022 — and the predictions are holding true this quarter. Four industrial...
A closer look at the Newberg council candidates' views
Seven hopefuls will vie for three spots on the council in the November general election.Seven candidates, two of them incumbents, will vie for three spots on the Newberg City Council come November. They come from diverse backgrounds and have distinctly different takes on small town government and the administration thereof. Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are scheduled to be mailed out Oct. 19. In the interest of informing voters in anticipation of receiving those ballots, the Newberg Graphic reached out to the candidates with a few questions designed to gauge their views on the issues and the role...
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
I-205 tolling plans missing some key elements
While ODOT is 'collaborating with local governments' they have released no concrete plan to mitigate problems.Having done a fair amount of research into ODOT's plan to toll I-205, I feel the residents of West Linn ought to be reminded of certain issues that have been lightly discussed but do not seem to be receiving the attention and planning they deserve. One of these key issues: lack of planning for supporting infrastructure. In our community, passage across the Arch bridge particularly has the potential to become nightmarish once tolling of the Abernethy bridge begins. Traffic in that region is already terrible...
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
kptv.com
Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed
CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak. Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.
opb.org
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez asks city to drop $77,000 fine for discounted rent
Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez has asked city officials to drop his hefty $77,000 fine for accepting cheap rent from a political supporter. City election officials slapped him with the penalty last week for paying only $250 a month for over 3,000 square feet of office space downtown. Schnitzer Properties Management, the landlord, is owned by property magnate and Gonzalez supporter Jordan Schnitzer.
WWEEK
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Several WW readers have inquired about a long-vacant lot in the heart of the Tabor neighborhood. “There is a large vacant lot on the northeast corner of Southeast Belmont Street and 60th Avenue,” wrote one of them, Gerard Lilly. “My wife and I moved to Portland in 1983 and it was vacant then and still is.”
