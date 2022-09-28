While ODOT is 'collaborating with local governments' they have released no concrete plan to mitigate problems.Having done a fair amount of research into ODOT's plan to toll I-205, I feel the residents of West Linn ought to be reminded of certain issues that have been lightly discussed but do not seem to be receiving the attention and planning they deserve. One of these key issues: lack of planning for supporting infrastructure. In our community, passage across the Arch bridge particularly has the potential to become nightmarish once tolling of the Abernethy bridge begins. Traffic in that region is already terrible...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO