Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KOIN 6 Blitz: West Linn dominates Lake Oswego
A matchup between crosstown rivals highlights the Week 5 prep football slate in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego neighborhood pushes back against large redevelopments
Palisades is working with the city of Lake Oswego to create a district with standards that go beyond what local code requires. As he hears birds chirp while standing in the backyard of a Palisades home — with its large grassy surface enveloping a small patio area and considerable foliage — Chris Durkee remarks that peace is the reason they moved to the neighborhood.
Pamplin Media Group
Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon
This October 8th and 9th, eight Portland homes that are “net-zero” will open their doors as sites in the Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon. A net-zero home produces all the electricity it needs throughout the year, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Hosted annually by the nonprofit Solar Oregon, this educational event invites homeowners, students, and clean-energy enthusiasts of all stripes to explore both new and old homes to learn about the technologies and strategies that make zero energy possible.
Herald and News
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Pamplin Media Group
Applications open for national Elks scholarship
Elks Foundation searching for seniors to enter college scholarship contest. The Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805 and the Elks National Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizen and plan to pursue a...
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Pamplin Media Group
View Oregon's Fall Foliage in Your Kia
This article brought to you courtesy of Dan Schofield of Weston Kia, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Oregon's peak fall color happens in mid-October so get everyone in the Kia and take a drive. Leaves change color because days get shorter and the temperature drops causing them to stop making...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
2022 Portland Modern Home Tour opens doors to private glass dwellings
Modern architecture was introduced to Portland almost a century ago by Pietro Belluschi, John Yeon and other farsighted architects influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. During the post World War II building boom, midcentury modern homes blanketed the city’s outskirts, where larger lots supported sprawling single-level dwellings with beckoning backyards.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
