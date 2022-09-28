ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego neighborhood pushes back against large redevelopments

Palisades is working with the city of Lake Oswego to create a district with standards that go beyond what local code requires. As he hears birds chirp while standing in the backyard of a Palisades home — with its large grassy surface enveloping a small patio area and considerable foliage — Chris Durkee remarks that peace is the reason they moved to the neighborhood.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon

This October 8th and 9th, eight Portland homes that are "net-zero" will open their doors as sites in the Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon. A net-zero home produces all the electricity it needs throughout the year, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Hosted annually by the nonprofit Solar Oregon, this educational event invites homeowners, students, and clean-energy enthusiasts of all stripes to explore both new and old homes to learn about the technologies and strategies that make zero energy possible.
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Burn season opening will be pushed back

Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon's Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon's Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Applications open for national Elks scholarship

Elks Foundation searching for seniors to enter college scholarship contest. The Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805 and the Elks National Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizen and plan to pursue a...
GRESHAM, OR
Pamplin Media Group

View Oregon's Fall Foliage in Your Kia

This article brought to you courtesy of Dan Schofield of Weston Kia, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Oregon's peak fall color happens in mid-October so get everyone in the Kia and take a drive. Leaves change color because days get shorter and the temperature drops causing them to stop making...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

2022 Portland Modern Home Tour opens doors to private glass dwellings

Modern architecture was introduced to Portland almost a century ago by Pietro Belluschi, John Yeon and other farsighted architects influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. During the post World War II building boom, midcentury modern homes blanketed the city's outskirts, where larger lots supported sprawling single-level dwellings with beckoning backyards.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you're questioning the validity, don't worry I did my homework. This is not one of those "sharks in the subway" photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE

