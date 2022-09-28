Read full article on original website
’Cats to debut updated white jersey against Penn State
Northwestern will take its new white jerseys out for a test drive this weekend in Happy Valley as the ‘Cats take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. In addition to the main course of the white jersey, the Wildcats will be serving a nice, shiny purple helmet and bold purple pants as accouterments. While the jersey is new, the entire color combo of purple, white, purple was last seen in the forgettable 2021 season at the Big House when Northwestern lost to Michigan.
CBS Sports sends out savage push notification regarding Northwestern football
Northwestern Wildcats fans probably didn’t need a reminder about how the season is going so far, but that’s exactly what they got on Monday. CBS Sports, addressing the story that Northwestern will be building a new stadium, sent out this savage burn of a push notification:. Northwestern previously...
Field Hockey: No. 2 ‘Cats dealt first loss, still continue to impress
Northwestern’s 12-game winning streak came to an end in its first Big Ten matchup of the season against then-No. 5 Iowa. No need to worry, though, the ‘Cats are still among the best in the nation. Heading into a stretch of seven conference games, Northwestern is 9-1 and still clearly in the hunt for a national title.
It Looks Like the Bears Aren’t the Only Area Football Team Getting a New Stadium
The Chicago Bears’ trek to Arlington Heights continues to feel like a “when, not if” situation. But it turns out the university that fancies itself as Chicago’s Big Ten Team also has eyes for a new stadium. Danny Ecker has the scoop on Northwestern University’s plans...
Women’s soccer’s Thursday match against No. 10 Rutgers is its biggest yet
In a year that many prognosticators did not see coming, Northwestern women’s soccer is off to its best start since 2016, when the team went 16-3-4 and won the Big Ten regular season title. On Thursday, the Wildcats can shut down preseason doubters once-and-for-all and solidify their place as conference and national title contenders.
Look: Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Stadium News
Northwestern is on track to receive a new stadium for its football team. It was announced on Wednesday that a proposal is in place to demolish Ryan Field. A modern, smaller-capacity stadium would be built on the site. According to a report from Chicago Business, this project would cost roughly...
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
19 players, five assistant coaches suspended by CPS after Kenwood-Morgan Park postgame fight
Chicago Public Schools announced the final punishments for Kenwood and Morgan Park’s football teams on Thursday. The teams had a large fight on Saturday after they played at Lane Stadium. Ten players from Morgan Park and three assistant coaches are suspended for one game. Nine players from Kenwood and...
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation
U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
19 Chicago Public Schools football players, 5 coaches disciplined after altercation at game
The incident took place at the game between Morgan Park High School and Kenwood Academy.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Apple Fest: A slice of the Midwest in Lincoln Square
This weekend, enjoy a "slice" of the Midwest in Lincoln Square when the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce presents its 35th Annual Apple Fest! The festivities will take place on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 9am - 6pm on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson. This...
