Evanston, IL

'Cats to debut updated white jersey against Penn State

Northwestern will take its new white jerseys out for a test drive this weekend in Happy Valley as the ‘Cats take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. In addition to the main course of the white jersey, the Wildcats will be serving a nice, shiny purple helmet and bold purple pants as accouterments. While the jersey is new, the entire color combo of purple, white, purple was last seen in the forgettable 2021 season at the Big House when Northwestern lost to Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Field Hockey: No. 2 'Cats dealt first loss, still continue to impress

Northwestern’s 12-game winning streak came to an end in its first Big Ten matchup of the season against then-No. 5 Iowa. No need to worry, though, the ‘Cats are still among the best in the nation. Heading into a stretch of seven conference games, Northwestern is 9-1 and still clearly in the hunt for a national title.
EVANSTON, IL
Women's soccer's Thursday match against No. 10 Rutgers is its biggest yet

In a year that many prognosticators did not see coming, Northwestern women’s soccer is off to its best start since 2016, when the team went 16-3-4 and won the Big Ten regular season title. On Thursday, the Wildcats can shut down preseason doubters once-and-for-all and solidify their place as conference and national title contenders.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Stadium News

Northwestern is on track to receive a new stadium for its football team. It was announced on Wednesday that a proposal is in place to demolish Ryan Field. A modern, smaller-capacity stadium would be built on the site. According to a report from Chicago Business, this project would cost roughly...
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest

WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and  authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
947wls.com

Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation

U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Apple Fest: A slice of the Midwest in Lincoln Square

This weekend, enjoy a "slice" of the Midwest in Lincoln Square when the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce presents its 35th Annual Apple Fest! The festivities will take place on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 9am - 6pm on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson. This...
CHICAGO, IL

