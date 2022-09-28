ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANDREW PIERCE: A Reeves mole in Whitehall?

By Andrew Pierce
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Singled out for praise in Sir Keir Starmer’s keynote speech was Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is leading Labour’s attack on the Tories’ tax-cutting budget. Reeves, the lacklustre MP for Leeds West, is better placed than many to comment on the biggest tax changes since 1972.

She is married to Nick Joicey, one of new PM Liz Truss’s most trusted officials, who first worked with her when she was Environment Secretary in 2014. ‘He’s also a critical figure in the Government’s economic planning,’ says my Whitehall mole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013yKG_0iE4cDm700
Singled out for praise in Sir Keir Starmer’s keynote speech was Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is leading Labour’s attack on the Tories’ tax-cutting budget
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzUyu_0iE4cDm700
Reeves is married to Nick Joicey, one of new PM Liz Truss’s most trusted officials, who first worked with her when she was Environment Secretary in 2014

He was moved last week by Liz Truss from the post of director general at the Department for Work and Pensions to head the government’s Economic and Domestic Affairs Secretariat. So does he tell Reeves everything when he gets home – or go into purdah?

Keir’s Brexit bluster

Starmer pledged to ‘make Brexit work’ – but this is the man who as Labour’s Brexit spokesman in the last Parliament led calls for a second referendum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8WtS_0iE4cDm700
Starmer pledged to ‘make Brexit work’ – but this is the man who as Labour’s Brexit spokesman in the last Parliament led calls for a second referendum

Sir Robbie Gibb, who was Theresa May’s communications chief in No 10, recalls how instrumental Starmer was in the failure of cross-party talks to try to get Brexit over the line. Gibb at one point presented Starmer with a possible Brexit blueprint. Starmer went through the document and ridiculed it line by line, dismissing its proposals as completely unreasonable. ‘I have copied and pasted the list from a Labour Party press release sent out this very morning,’ retorted Gibb sharply.

Double Oscar-winning grandee Glenda Jackson – a Labour MP for 23 years until she returned in triumph to the stage – despairs at Starmer’s speech delivery. ‘I just wish Keir would get someone to help him develop his voice. It is one of his big drawbacks.’ One of many, Glenda!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsEL1_0iE4cDm700
Double Oscar-winning grandee Glenda Jackson – a Labour MP for 23 years until she returned in triumph to the stage – despairs at Starmer’s speech delivery

Stiletto-shod class warrior Angela Rayner has raised concerns with party HQ over claims MPs have been threatened with deselection by their local parties. Left-wing Labour MPs Sam Tarry, pictured, Apsana Begum and Ian Byrne face the prospect of deselection after members voted against automatically reselecting them at the next election. Tarry, who just happens to be the deputy leader’s partner, is ‘finished in his Ilford South constituency party, whatever Rayner thinks,’ says my Labour spy.

Wilson pipe myth goes up in smoke

One of the biggest selling books at the conference is Harold Wilson: The Winner.

Written by Shadow Cabinet member Nick Thomas-Symonds, it debunks the notion that Wilson smoked his trademark pipe in public only to reinforce his working-class credentials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wnUJ_0iE4cDm700
Written by Shadow Cabinet member Nick Thomas-Symonds (pictured), Harold Wilson: The Winner, debunks the notion that Wilson smoked his trademark pipe in public only to reinforce his working-class credentials

Sue Utting, who worked for Wilson for more than ten years from 1973, when he was Leader of the Opposition, said: ‘Harold loved his pipe. So much so he was always putting it in his suit pocket before he’d put it out properly. I continually had to tell him there was smoke billowing out of his pocket.’

  • A guaranteed crowd-pleaser for Labour MPs speaking at this year’s conference is a condemnation of the Tories’ decision to lift the EU-imposed cap on bankers’ bonuses. And they can savour the cheers of the delegates with fellow MPs and their staff afterwards in the well-appointed parliamentary lounge, which is laden with fine foods and wines. Who sponsors the lounge? Why, Lloyds Bank no less.

