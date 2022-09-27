ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought': Nato chief Stoltenberg threatens Putin with 'severe consequences' if he launches nukes to ‘protect’ regions that voted to join Russia in sham referendums

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has threatened Vladimir Putin with 'severe consequences' if he used nuclear weapons on Ukraine.

Fears are growing that Russia is seeking to escalate the conflict as its invasion falters.

It comes as Kremlin-installed authorities in four Ukrainian regions under its control claimed victory in annexation votes yesterday, with Moscow warning it could use nukes to defend the territories.

But Mr Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the alliance, has warned that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unacceptable and said it would not win a nuclear war.

He said: 'Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally change the nature of the conflict, and Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

'When we see that kind of nuclear rhetoric again and again from Russia, from President Putin, it is something that we have to take seriously - and therefore we are conveying the clear message that this will have severe consequences for Russia.'

Amid the rigged ballots, it is also feared that Ukrainians are being forced into combat against their own people.

Mariupol residents in Russian-controlled Donetsk received a text message telling them to go to a 'military commissariat' - stoking fears they will be drafted into fight, The Mirror reports.

It comes as Ukraine and its allies have denounced the so-called referendums as a sham today, saying the West would never recognise the results of the ballots that have ratcheted up the stakes of the invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnzjP_0iE4c4up00
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWhgR_0iE4c4up00
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQHRZ_0iE4c4up00
Members of an electoral commission empty a ballot box at a polling station following a referendum on the joining of Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMaSY_0iE4c4up00
A referendum official walks past a gun-toting militiaman in Donetsk as the hurried votes were carried out under the eyes of armed men
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIwWF_0iE4c4up00
A man in military fatigues casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, in Donetsk, which Russian state media say has voted by 98 per cent to join Russia with 14 per cent of the vote counted

Hastily arranged votes had taken place over five days in the four areas - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - that make up about 15 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

Russian-installed officials accompanied by machinegun-toting henchmen took ballot boxes from house to house - helping to create a legal pretext for Russia to annex the four regions.

The sham votes mean Putin could portray any Ukrainian attempt to recapture them as an attack on Russia itself.

He said last week he was willing to use to defend the 'territorial integrity' of Russia.

And speaking during a televised meeting with officials yesterday, Putin said: 'Saving people in the territories where this referendum is taking place... is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the entire country.'

His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the votes would have 'radical' legal implications, adding that the so-called referendums 'will also have consequences for security' in reference to Moscow's threats to use nuclear weapons.

The local poll body in the southern Zaporizhzhia region said 93.11 percent of voters opted had for Russian annexation after all ballots were counted.

In Kherson, also in the south, authorities said 87.05 percent of voters opted for Russian annexation after a vote count was completed.

In the eastern Lugansk region controlled by pro-Russia separatists, 98.42 percent opted for annexation by Russia, Russian news agencies said, citing local authorities.

And in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the poll body said 99.23 percent of voters opted for Russian annexation after all ballots were counted, according to news agencies.

It comes as Russian forces have suffered serious setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, which observers say pushed Putin to rush ahead with the vote to cement Moscow's authority there.

Putin said Russia would use any and all available means to defend the territory, implying that after annexation, Moscow could deploy strategic nuclear weapons to repulse Ukrainian attempts to retake the territory.

Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev, a Putin ally who is now deputy chairman of Russia's security council, said: 'I want to remind you - the deaf who hear only themselves: Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary.'

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the US was taking the reiterated threat 'seriously', but added that it had seen nothing to cause Washington to change its nuclear posture.

It comes as Western leaders have blamed ‘deliberate’ sabotage after the Nordsteam pipe from Russia suffered 'unprecedented' damage off Sweden - causing 3000ft-wide bubbles in the Baltic Sea and causing prices to spike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYy0w_0iE4c4up00
A huge swathe of Baltic sea is pictured from this helicopter flyover showing bubbles breaking the surface amid a gas leak

Explosions were heard near the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipes where gas is now leaking into the Baltic from three holes, scientists have confirmed, while chronic safety concerns have led to a five-mile exclusion zone being imposed around the affected area.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said her government believes the leaks were caused by 'deliberate actions', adding that the gas supply pipeline will be out of action for around a week.

The remarks were backed by Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson, who has said informations suggests the blasts were likely sabotage.

She said her government was in close contact with partners such as Nato and neighbours such as Denmark and Germany concerning the developments.

Investigations are ongoing into major leaks in Russian pipelines that are now spewing gas into the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, including assessing evidence of possible sabotage.

It comes after Kyiv's presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter: 'The large-scale gas leak is nothing more than a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression towards the EU.'

Comments / 6

Brennan Gosnell
1d ago

there all full of crap .....it's all part of the extermination to usher in the naysayers of the n.w.o and restart a version of their idea of a perfect world

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Mette Frederiksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Referendums#Nuclear War#Ukraine War Politics#Kremlin#Ukrainians#Mariupol#Russian#Mirror
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Atlantic

Ukraine Pulled Off a Masterstroke

What happens on the battlefield is rarely the thing that decides a war. Normally, the preparations beforehand determine what happens when the fighting begins—and these preparations are what settle the outcome of the war itself. This truth is playing out along the roads and in the towns of Kharkiv Oblast, the province that includes Ukraine’s second-largest city. The stunningly swift advance of Ukrainian forces, which started around September 1 and sped up soon after, has easily been the most dramatic—and for Ukraine and its supporters, the most uplifting—episode of the war since the current Russian invasion began on February 24. In a few days the Ukrainians liberated about as much territory as Russia had captured in a few months, while causing the disintegration of Russian forces around Izium, Kupyansk, and other logistically vital cities. From the outside, Ukraine appears to have changed the whole complexion of the war.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

626K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy