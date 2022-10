Tale of the tape: How Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne statistics match up

One of the biggest games of the high school football season will take place on Friday night at Schaller Stadium.

Perrysburg (5-1, 3-0) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0, 3-0) in a highly anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the Northern Lakes League.

Here is a breakdown of how Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne’s statistics match up ahead of Friday’s game. Stats are courtesy of Hudl.com and OHSAA.org.

Scoring offense

■ Perrysburg: 42.2

■ Anthony Wayne: 22.8

Scoring offense rankings

■ Perrysburg: No. 3 in Division I

■ Anthony Wayne: No. 53 in Division II

Total offense per game

■ Perrysburg: 412.8

■ Anthony Wayne: 295.8

Rushing offense per game

■ Perrysburg: 230.7

■ Anthony Wayne: 259.5

Passing offense per game

■ Perrysburg: 182.2

■ Anthony Wayne: 36.3

Scoring defense

■ Perrysburg: 18.8

■ Anthony Wayne: 6.7

Scoring defense rankings

■ Perrysburg: Tied No. 28 in Division I

■ Anthony Wayne: Tied No. 4 in Division II

Total defense per game

■ Perrysburg: 226.8

■ Anthony Wayne: 169.7

Rushing defense per game

■ Perrysburg: 103.3

■ Anthony Wayne: 50.7

Passing defense per game

■ Perrysburg: 107.5

■ Anthony Wayne: 119.0

Third down offense

■ Perrysburg: 54.1 percent

■ Anthony Wayne: 31.7 percent

Third down defense

■ Perrysburg: 27.3 percent

■ Anthony Wayne: 32.4 percent

Turnover margin

■ Perrysburg: plus-6

■ Anthony Wayne: plus-6

Opponents' combined win percentage

■ Perrysburg: .616

■ Anthony Wayne: .611

Opponents' playoff rating average

■ Perrysburg: 6.7528

■ Anthony Wayne: 4.0944