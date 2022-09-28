Read full article on original website
Related
nftplazas.com
Mysterious Buyer Splurges $4.5M on a CryptoPunk Amid Market Unease
Beneath the shiny veneer of colourful collectables and versatile assets there lurks a level of degen that all aspire to. For example, the kind of wilful deviant that would wake up a long dormant wallet to casually drop a cool $4.5 million on a CryptoPunk, all to the backdrop of the stagnating crypto industry and diminishing NFT sales.
nftplazas.com
Tyler Hobbs Makes Bank with $17 Million QQL Launch
Every now and then a new drop arrives to remind us all that the NFT movement remains very much alive and kicking. This time around, it’s the turn of Tyler Hobbs and his rip-roaring QQL generative art project. Stunning the casual spectator and filling the shrewd collector with glee,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood Industry Market Leader: Scott Prillaman, Hooker Furnishings
The senior vice president of U.S. operations for Hooker Furnishings, Scott Prillaman assists in managing a global supply chain that includes five domestic upholstered furniture plants and dozens of offshore case goods manufacturers. Headquartered in Virginia, and currently ranked 23 in the FDMC 300, Hooker manufactures and imports case goods and upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality, and contract markets.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Growing Your MGA, The Tipping Point” – James Elliott, INSTANDA in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Here are more insurtech solutions available than ever before, but if you’ve scaled to the point at which they become useful, how do you choose? James Elliott, MGA Lead at Instanda, offers some timely advice. If you’re an MGA that has been putting off the ‘technology conversation’, then chances...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nftplazas.com
$1.3M Borrowed with MAYC NFTs as Collateral – Will it be Repaid?
As they become even more popular, NFTs have become more commonly used as collateral for loans. Now, entire platforms have been set up to allow people to leverage their digital assets to borrow crypto or fiat currency. One of the latest stories from the NFT-backed loan sector is $1.3 million...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
nftplazas.com
Plaxy Announces Exciting PlaxyParty Collection
ThisOne, an immersive web3 platform, has announced its first partnership with the launch of Plaxy’s first collection. This collection, which consists of 1,000 hand-designed and animated NFTs, will begin minting on September 30, 2022. PlaxyParty was created in collaboration with ThisOne and is minted on the Ethereum blockchain. According...
gcimagazine.com
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 5 Stocks Everyone Knows Well Trade Under $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Travel Weekly
Theatre show Wicked launches direct sales portal for trade
Theatre show Wicked has launched a direct sales portal for agents as a reaction to demand for “faster and more precise responses” when booking tickets. Wicked Direct provides agents and operators with real-time ticket information, instant booking confirmations, package rates, discounts for school, student and youth groups and the opportunity to purchase add-ones.
TechCrunch
500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators
The new 500 fund has a strategy similar to Y Combinator’s continuity fund, which exists for growth-stage investments and contrasts with Techstars, which recently closed an $8 million pre-seed fund for startups too early for even its own accelerator. This repositioning of 500 Global’s brand and priorities sets a...
3printr.com
Luyten and CISM announce partnership for AM technologies in construction
Australian construction 3D printing company Luyten has partnered with RMIT’s Centre for Innovation Structures and Materials (CISM) to advance the incorporation of 3D printing technologies into modern architecture and construction research. Under the partnership, Luyten will provide CISM with a dedicated 3D printing system at its facility in Melbourne,...
nftplazas.com
OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster
OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
salestechstar.com
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs
Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
geekwire.com
In the hybrid work era, tech companies experiment with new office layouts
Many tech companies are reducing their real estate footprints as they adopt permanent hybrid work policies spurred by the pandemic. They’re also rethinking how existing space is designed and used as the physical office becomes more about gathering and collaborating in this new era of work. Zillow Group was...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility
The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
How Wolverine Worldwide Uses 3D Models To Do Business Better in the 21st Century
The state of retail is changing, and innovative brands—like Wolverine Worldwide—are racing to keep up with new technologies and ways of doing business. To get some insight into the rapidly evolving landscape of brand-retailer relationships, we sat down with Barry McGeough, the global vice president of innovation at Wolverine, to chat about how the company is preparing for the future and what outdoor brands everywhere can do to better connect with their retailers.
Comments / 0