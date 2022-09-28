ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Yardbarker

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Overcoming Limited Depth

Late in the fourth quarter in week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Dak Prescott exited the game in pain, holding his sore throwing hand. The Cowboys lost the game 19-3 and it was determined that the 29 -year-old signal caller would miss the next several weeks with a severe thumb injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy