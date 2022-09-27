ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

montanarightnow.com

Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
BLACK EAGLE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
HELENA, MT
High School Football PRO

Great Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate

Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
GREAT FALLS, MT

