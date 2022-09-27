Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookie officially opens in Great Falls
A long line of people stood in line on Friday morning as Crumbl Cookies officially opened in Great Falls.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls Fire Rescue share information for Michael Kuntz’s Memorial Service
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service. The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center. Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s...
Draw-down of reservoir above Rainbow Dam
On September 25, 2022, NorthWestern Energy began drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from full-pool level
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
montanarightnow.com
Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
montanarightnow.com
Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park
A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls Public Schools athletics office monitoring if it is safe for games to go on this afternoon
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced the athletic office is monitoring the weather due to the proximity of lightning. Football games were scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at North, Paris, East and West, however, athletes are indoors at this time. The office will monitor...
Great Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Great Falls police officer appreciates supportive community
The senior police officer sees a uniqueness on the streets of Great Falls and it's in large part due to the community that makes up the city.
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
Fugitive shot by officer in Great Falls
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton said during a news conference that a fleeing fugitive died after being shot by a police officer
montanarightnow.com
GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
theelectricgf.com
GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
ecitybeat.com
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate
Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
