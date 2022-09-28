Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on the field for a team picture after beating Houston 7-3. Despite the loss, the Astros wound up with home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The Rays (86-71) began the day in the third and final AL wild-card slot, trailing Toronto and Seattle.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
ESPN
Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros can clinch the top seed in the American League with a win Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Phillies Scheduled to Face Astros Aces in Final Series
The Philadelphia Phillies were hoping the Houston Astros would take it easy in their final series of the season. That is not to be the case.
numberfire.com
Houston's Jose Altuve leading off on Friday night
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is starting in Friday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Altuve will operate second base after Aledmys Diaz was given a breather in Houston. In a matchup versus Rays' right-hander Drew Rasmussen, our models project Altuve to score 13.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
Rays Get to Valdez; Astros Clinch Top Seed in American League
Although Framber Valdez was tagged with six earned runs, the Houston Astros clinched the top seed in the American League.
Yardbarker
Fox Sports' Sara Walsh makes divorce joke after husband gave back Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
For a moment, Fox Sports reporter Sara Walsh thought she was about to come into some money. You see, Walsh's husband is Matt Buschmann — bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. After a handful of unlucky fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto whiffed at the chance to catch...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Yardbarker
D-backs pull away from Astros in 10th inning
Christian Walker stroked a two-run, two-out single to left field in the 10th inning as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Houston Astros 5-2 on Wednesday. Walker plated Daulton Varsho and Jake McCarthy with his hit off Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. McCarthy reached on the second infield single of the 10th for Arizona (72-84), which denied the Astros (102-54) a shot at clinching home-field advantage in the American League postseason.
