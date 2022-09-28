ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge

HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on the field for a team picture after beating Houston 7-3. Despite the loss, the Astros wound up with home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The Rays (86-71) began the day in the third and final AL wild-card slot, trailing Toronto and Seattle.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game

The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Berkman
Person
José Altuve
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Phil Maton
Person
George Springer
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Altuve leading off on Friday night

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is starting in Friday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Altuve will operate second base after Aledmys Diaz was given a breather in Houston. In a matchup versus Rays' right-hander Drew Rasmussen, our models project Altuve to score 13.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

D-backs pull away from Astros in 10th inning

Christian Walker stroked a two-run, two-out single to left field in the 10th inning as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Houston Astros 5-2 on Wednesday. Walker plated Daulton Varsho and Jake McCarthy with his hit off Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. McCarthy reached on the second infield single of the 10th for Arizona (72-84), which denied the Astros (102-54) a shot at clinching home-field advantage in the American League postseason.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy