HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on the field for a team picture after beating Houston 7-3. Despite the loss, the Astros wound up with home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The Rays (86-71) began the day in the third and final AL wild-card slot, trailing Toronto and Seattle.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO