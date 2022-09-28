ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The 10 Best Cold Weather Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

Winter doesn’t have to mean the end of camping season . While can hope for warm weather, plan to protect yourself from bone-chilling overnight temps with new high-tech cold weather sleeping bags.

Shopping for Cold Weather Sleeping Bags

Traditionally, cold weather sleeping bags are rated for temps 20 degrees Fahrenheit and below. The “EN” (European Norm) and “ISO” (International Organization for Standardization) both offer standardized methods for rating the warmth of sleeping bags, but non-EN/ISO-rated bags can still be great options, albeit hit-or-miss with rating accuracy. Beyond the rating, most backpackers choose a mummy-style bag with a large hood, a draft tube, and a collar for trapping heat, along with extra insulation in the bottom of the bag to keep their feet warm.

Finding the right sleeping bag for you depends on several factors including your sleeping pad, base layers, and whether you naturally run warm or cold. However, a good rule of thumb is to take the lowest expected night temperature for your trip and subtract 10 degrees from that figure. To be on the safe side, look for a cold weather sleeping bag that can handle that level of cold. Remember, shedding a layer or unzipping the bag if you get too warm is a much better alternative to shivering through a cold night.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most versatile cold weather sleeping bags from top outdoor brands including Thermarest, Kelty, Sea to Summit, Kuiu, and more. These cozy sleeping bags will keep you warm, dry, and protected in frigid temps and prevent Jack Frost from ruining your wintertime adventures.

The Best Hiking Boots of 2022

Read article

The Best Cold Weather Sleeping Bags of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Top RVs For Camping In Cold Weather

Before you buy your first RV, you should know that some handle cold temperatures better than others. These are usually called Four Season RVs, and they come with extra features to protect both you and your RV’s mechanicals from frigid temps that can incapacitate lesser campers. Four Season RVs...
CARS
Mens Journal

The 12 Best Men’s Winter Coats of 2022

As with plenty of other menswear essentials, men’s winter coats need to strike a delicate balance between performance and style. They need to look good and work with a variety of outfits, and they also need to keep you warm and protected from chilly, wet weather. If you live in a cold weather region, you’ll […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Men’s Boots Guide: The 15 Best Pairs for Fall and Winter 2022

Unless you’re on the brink of a Margaritaville beach retirement—drink in hand, toes in the sand (wow, that does sound nice)—now’s the time to start prepping your cold weather wardrobe. Even those committed to toasting in the tropics year-round can’t deny the coziness of chillier climes. Crisp air and kaleidoscope foliage. A glass of good […]
APPAREL
Mic

The 8 best coolers for car camping

Packing food and drinks for a car camping trip is made all the easier with a cooler that you love. Whether you opt for a hard, soft, or electric cooler, the best coolers for car camping will be easy to transport by vehicle to your campsite. You’ll want to consider how large of a cooler you’ll need, which will primarily depend on how much food you’re packing and how much space you have in your car. Fortunately, many models come in multiple sizes, ensuring the style you prefer will fit all your food and drink essentials.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Cold Winter#Winter Camping#Sleeping Bag#Thermarest
Mens Journal

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

Just like you’d never go off-roading with bald tires, hiking in casual athletic shoes is a recipe for disaster. To set yourself up for success on the trail, you’ll need to lace up a pair of durable hiking boots. While the shopping criteria for everyday footwear revolve around style and comfort, hiking boots are all […]
LIFESTYLE
Advnture

10 tips for camping on a budget

Our tips for camping on a budget cover how to avoid fees, cut down on gear costs and save on meals for a more economically friendly approach to sleeping wild
HOBBIES
Gear Patrol

The 7 Best Axes and Hatchetsfor Camping and Survival

The axe is among the oldest tools that humans created. Although simple in design — a metal blade (these were originally stone) joined to a wooden handle — an axe has remained unchanged due to its timeless utility. Stainless steel, ballistic nylon and plastic composites have ushered the axe into the contemporary era, while wood continues to endure as a top choice for handles. And while professionals such as farmers and firefighters rely on the axe in everyday labor, the tool is equally suited to camping and survival, where it can be used to clear trails and harvest wood for a campfire. Whatever use you have for an axe, buy a quality one, take care of and maintain it and you’ll be assured that it’ll last a lifetime.
HOBBIES
Mens Journal

Flannel Shirts Guide: The 15 Best Picks for Fall 2022

The days are growing shorter, the temperature is dropping, and the leaves are changing colors. That can only mean one thing: Flannel season is back. For fall and even winter weather, flannel shirts are rarely a bad choice. They’re warm, comfortable, and will match just about anything—the perfect garment for casual wear. When shopping for […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mens Journal

Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

Whether you’re the kind of guy who meticulously plans his outfits or you prefer to improvise based on whatever isn’t buried in your hamper, there’s one article of clothing that’ll guarantee a sartorial confidence boost: the leather jacket. (A kickass pair of cowboy boots is definitely a close second.) With a leather jacket on your […]
APPAREL
RideApart

Dainese Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves Are Perfect For Warm-Weather Riding

Whether you tear through the terrain or just trundle over the trail, gauntlet gloves provide some of the best protection that money can buy. On the other hand, the protective mitts do little to cool your paws when temperatures rise. Dainese knows that adventure riders encounter such conditions on a regular basis, and the Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves not only optimize ventilation but also prioritize protection.
Mens Journal

Top 20 National Parks You Need to Visit This Fall

With the temperatures turned down, nature’s colors turned up, and the kids back in school, fall is the ultimate time to book a trip to national parks. You not only get fewer crowds and even better landscape views, but your trip becomes a little more spontaneous thanks to the unpredictable weather—whether it’s extra-cool nights or […]
TRAVEL
Mens Journal

Buckle Up: The 14 Best Men’s Belts of 2022

There are some accessories in a guy’s wardrobe that tend to get overlooked from time to time. Take the seemingly humble belt. Sure, it holds your trousers up, but that’s about it, right? Not so fast. The best men’s belts go above and beyond, serving as the focal point of an outfit and showing off […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Top 3 Places to Get Dirty on International Off-Road Day

You likely don’t need much of an excuse to go off-roading, but just in case a little push closes the deal, October 8 has been conveniently marked as International Off-Road Day. See, it works—now you’re already thinking of conquering trails behind the wheel of a high-powered UTV. But where? Below are a trio of top […]
TRAVEL
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy