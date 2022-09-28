ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 2

I need Tp for my Bunghole
2d ago

when i was in high school, i worked at taco bell and all of us were teenagers, i was the shift manager and the crew were all teenagers...we didnt have these problems...gen z and millennials, YOU ARE YOUR OWN WORST ENEMY

4
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Music producer ‘killed in knife attack in front of parents on school run’

A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Saru Jayaraman
Law & Crime

‘Awful Mistakes Were Made’: Cold Case Murder of California Newspaper Columnist Solved Decades After Detectives Lied During Interrogation, Convicted the Wrong Man

The cold case murder of a California newspaper columnist in 1985 was tragic and puzzling for years. The ensuing investigation was riven by an error that stole a man’s liberty for nearly two decades, but the state now says true justice has been served at last. Jane Hylton was...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food#Begging#Food Industry#Taco Bell Alone#Sierra#Tiktok#National Restaurant News#Cnbc
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Suspect Fires Shot Into Drive-Thru Window

On September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a white colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Road. The driver attempted to order food through the window, however the McDonald’s was closed at the time. The...
VANCOUVER, WA
CBS News

Sneak peek: Death Hits Home: The Hargan Killings

Megan Hargan was suspected of killing her mother and sister. Her defense had an unusual theory: her sister was the one who pulled the trigger – with her toe. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, October 1 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
msn.com

Boyfriend Demanding Key to Dead Man's Apartment Raises Eyebrows: 'Red Flag'

Members of a popular internet forum were left bewildered after one 27-year-old woman detailed her boyfriend's suspicious and potentially alarming behavior. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/Paas33 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was left in charge of her recently deceased friend's apartment but revealed how her partner's attitude to the residence has left her with feelings of paranoia.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
12tomatoes.com

Woman Sues McDonald’s Over Ad That Convinced Her To Buy A Burger

We all have our own religious convictions based on our belief systems. As a result, one woman is suing McDonald’s over an ad she claims made her want to buy and eat meat during Lent. The woman, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, from Russia, is an Orthodox Catholic. As is customary in...
RESTAURANTS
msn.com

McDonald’s announces a new Happy Meal — for adults

This month, McDonald’s is bringing back classic characters like the Hamburglar, Birdie and Grimace for a revival of the nostalgic McDonald's Happy Meal experience, specifically made for adults. What’s in the box? Starting Oct. 3, McDonald’s is partnering with the Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand —...
RESTAURANTS

