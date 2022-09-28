ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Non-Rich People Are Sharing The Pettiest Thing They’ve Seen Wealthy People Do, And Wow

"I’m Indigenous and work for an Indigenous charitable organization. We put on a cultural performance for passengers on an ultra-luxury cruise ship (think over $5K per NIGHT for a basic room on board). Passengers are meant to donate afterward. I lost count of how many threw in loose change or pretended to toss in money when their fists were actually empty."
