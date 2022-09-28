ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Kansas Jayhawks

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) leads the team out of the tunnel against the Duke Blue Devils before the start of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 30, Kansas...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
University Daily Kansan

Kansas sweeps Oklahoma behind stellar offensive attack

Kansas volleyball traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday in a Big 12 Conference matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, where the Jayhawks came away with a key conference road win, sweeping the Sooners 3-0. Set One:. Both teams started out of the gates slow, looking sloppy in the first few points...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Bobby Pettiford Jr., G Joseph Yesufu, G Christian Braun, G Dajuan Harris...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas men’s golf finishes sixth at Folds of Honor Collegiate

Kansas men’s golf finished sixth at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 16-over par (880). The Jayhawks were led by junior Gunnar Broin, who shot three-under to finish in a tie for fifth place. Broin finished just two strokes behind Liberty senior Jonathan Yaun, the tournament’s individual winner.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
ourquadcities.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
WAMEGO, KS

