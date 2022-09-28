Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Kansas Jayhawks
Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) leads the team out of the tunnel against the Duke Blue Devils before the start of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 30, Kansas...
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas sweeps Oklahoma behind stellar offensive attack
Kansas volleyball traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday in a Big 12 Conference matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, where the Jayhawks came away with a key conference road win, sweeping the Sooners 3-0. Set One:. Both teams started out of the gates slow, looking sloppy in the first few points...
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks seeking 5-0 record vs. Iowa State 13 years after accomplishing the same feat
Saturday’s upcoming game against Iowa State is not the first time Kansas football has faced the Cyclones with a chance to improve to 5-0. In fact, the last time the Jayhawks achieved the mark was against the Cyclones in the 2009 season. The two programs looked very different than...
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Bobby Pettiford Jr., G Joseph Yesufu, G Christian Braun, G Dajuan Harris...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas men’s golf finishes sixth at Folds of Honor Collegiate
Kansas men’s golf finished sixth at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 16-over par (880). The Jayhawks were led by junior Gunnar Broin, who shot three-under to finish in a tie for fifth place. Broin finished just two strokes behind Liberty senior Jonathan Yaun, the tournament’s individual winner.
KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
kcur.org
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
