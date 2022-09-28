Read full article on original website
BET
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami A Luxe Diamond 'LOVE' Chain—See The Eye-Catching Bling!
Diddy is showing love to Yung Miami! The music mogul recently gifted the City Girls rapper with fresh new diamonds, and we cannot stop swooning over the loving gesture. Keep scrolling to see the luxe jewelry!. "Love pendant with a big bagautte [sic] chain," custom jewelry designer Benny The Jeweler...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
NBA YoungBoy, 22, welcomes ninth child and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle as rapper shares sweet pic with new son
RAPPER NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his ninth child and second with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle. The Louisana rapper celebrated the birth of his son on Wednesday by sharing a sweet snap of himself feeding his son with the caption: "We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn."
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Thrillist
The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back to Olive Garden
The month of October will be incredible, even if you are not super into Halloween, because on October 3, the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is returning to Olive Garden. That's right, the endless food deal that Olive Garden executives suggested may never return back in 2021 is making its way back to the menu.
Thrillist
Starbucks' Pink Drink Is Set to Make Its Grocery Store Debut Soon
The Starbucks "secret menu" has been a source of controversy over the past few years. Namely because the coffee franchise doesn’t offer an official secret menu, and many baristas are left guessing when it comes time for a customer to order the latest drink they saw trending on TikTok.
The Hollywood Gossip
Coolio, Grammy-Winning "Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, a legendary rapper best known for the single “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds, died on Wednesday while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Details regarding the tragedy are still coming in, and no cause of death has been announced. But here is what...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
Thrillist
6 Free-Spirited Date Ideas for Sober October in LA
Dating in LA is… an experience. And even if you are lucky enough to swipe right on a hottie, coming up with a fun date idea to actually impress said cutie is a whole other ball game. Sure, you can grab a drink at a hip bar or on a dazzling rooftop, but that gets monotonous pretty quickly. And what to do if you or your new match are cutting back on booze, sober, or just prefer not to imbibe?
Thrillist
How to Make the Most Out of Your Wine Fridge
Whether you want to age a few carefully selected bottles, or simply like to keep an array of wines on hand to serve at parties, a dedicated wine refrigerator can benefit all sorts of wine drinkers, not just big spenders or long-term collectors. There are all kinds of wine fridges out there, too, with different capacities and capabilities.
