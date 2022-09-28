ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak

Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy

It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Thrillist

The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back to Olive Garden

The month of October will be incredible, even if you are not super into Halloween, because on October 3, the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is returning to Olive Garden. That's right, the endless food deal that Olive Garden executives suggested may never return back in 2021 is making its way back to the menu.
The Hollywood Gossip

Coolio, Grammy-Winning "Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, a legendary rapper best known for the single “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds, died on Wednesday while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Details regarding the tragedy are still coming in, and no cause of death has been announced. But here is what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz

Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

6 Free-Spirited Date Ideas for Sober October in LA

Dating in LA is… an experience. And even if you are lucky enough to swipe right on a hottie, coming up with a fun date idea to actually impress said cutie is a whole other ball game. Sure, you can grab a drink at a hip bar or on a dazzling rooftop, but that gets monotonous pretty quickly. And what to do if you or your new match are cutting back on booze, sober, or just prefer not to imbibe?
DRINKS
Thrillist

How to Make the Most Out of Your Wine Fridge

Whether you want to age a few carefully selected bottles, or simply like to keep an array of wines on hand to serve at parties, a dedicated wine refrigerator can benefit all sorts of wine drinkers, not just big spenders or long-term collectors. There are all kinds of wine fridges out there, too, with different capacities and capabilities.
BROOKLYN, NY

