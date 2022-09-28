Read full article on original website
OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT NOTIFICATION - Aggravated Assault (2300 block of Guadalupe St)
OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT NOTIFICATION: Aggravated Assault (2300 block of Guadalupe Street) Around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UTPD officers were flagged down near the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street. A man was arguing with a woman and her partner when the male suspect pulled out a weapon. Upon investigating, officers located a knife and immediately arrested the suspect for aggravated assault.
7 Insights About Aging from College of Natural Sciences Researchers
In less than 15 years, the U.S. Census Bureau projects older adults (over 65) will outnumber children for the first time in history. Research on the relationships, health and well-being of the elderly has traditionally lagged behind research on children, adolescents and young adults. With its Center on Aging and Population Sciences (CAPS) and Texas Aging and Longevity Center (TALC) and its status in the Age-Friendly University (AFU) Global Network, The University of Texas at Austin is working to advance understanding about and support for older populations.
The Digital Marketing Boot Camp at Texas McCombs
Submit your application today. All classes are being offered through our proven virtual classroom experience. Learn more. Online Digital Marketing Boot Camp in Austin, Texas. The rise of the digital world is transforming the way people research, interact with, and make decisions about products and businesses. The Digital Marketing Boot...
