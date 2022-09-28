Read full article on original website
LOUISE WHITLOW FREEMAN
Funeral services for Louise Whitlow Freeman, 85, will be Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be at 1:30 p.m. with a service following at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Mrs. Freeman, with her husband of 58...
VONCILE COLE BIRCHFIELD￼
Voncile Cole Birchfield’s hope was made complete on Sept. 15, 2022. Voncile was a loving mother, maw-maw, sister, aunt and friend to many. Voncile was born on Aug. 25, 1936, in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Blanche Hardy Cooper and Leonard and Lucille Cole. She was a graduate of Opelika High School. After graduation she married the love of her life Teddy “Ted” Ray Birchfield whom she was married to for 63 years.
JOHN MARCUS MITCHELL
John Marcus Mitchell, 55, of Opelika, entered his eternal home on Sept. 21, 2022, following an extended illness. A native of Opelika, John was born on Feb. 23, 1967, and was a 1985 graduate of Opelika High School. At the tender age of 12, he began helping in his family’s business, Mitchell’s TV & Appliance, where he worked until 1991 when he founded Protech Electronic Manufacturing Co., manufacturer of electronic circuit boards. In 2005, John became a licensed commercial real estate agent.
Feels Like Coming Home
The Auburn University Homecoming parade was held in downtown Auburn Friday, Sept. 23. To kick off the homecoming football game versus Missouri, community and campus groups paraded down College. Street. A pep rally for the football team ensued on Samford Lawn following the parade.
Public notices
————— IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA. IN RE: The estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, Deceased. TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Melissa Easterwood as Administratrix of the Estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, deceased, on the 17th day of June, 2022.
OHS Class of ’98, Creates Honorary Scholarship, Hosting Homecoming Fundraiser
OPELIKA — The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.
Monkeying Around: Book Signing Event Oct. 2
OPELIKA — It only took four hours. At least to write it down. It was already in her head, and all she had to do was put pen to paper. So, Angela George, owner of O Town Ice Cream, went up to Lake Martin, found herself a place to sit and started to write. That was the easy part, she said.
Rivalry Week for OHS
OPELIKA — The Theodore Bobcats (6-0) defeated Opelika (4-2, R 3-1) 34-24 at Bulldog Stadium last Friday night. The Bobcats generated 384 yards on offense, including 237 rushing yards from Brayden Jenkins, and 85 receiving yards from Tevarius Jackson. Opelika was led by quarterback Roman Gagliano’s 286 passing yards.
PEPPERELL BAPTIST TO CELEBRATE 96 YEARS
OPELIKA — The community is invited to Pepperell Baptist Church on Oct. 2 to celebrate its organization 96 years ago. The homecoming worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jamie Baldwin bringing the message. Music will be under the direction of the Rev. David Willis. Kelley Turner, the church pianist, will be the accompanist for the special occasion.
Jo Ann Williams Walker Presents Program On Journey In Arts
OPELIKA — As award-winning artist Jo Ann Williams Walker began selecting paintings to display for her program at the Phalo Study Club meeting, a few of her former students assisted in getting the beautiful art to the clubhouse at Spring Lakes. When members and guests arrived, the clubhouse had been transformed into an art gallery showcasing Walker’s fine art impressionist paintings.
Roaring Into OHS
The Opelika High Theatre Society performed its first three shows of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” last week. The next shows will be Sept. 29, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.
Lady Bulldogs Prepping For Postseason
The varsity Opelika volleyball defeated Benjamin Russell on Thursday, Sept. 22. The varsity team’s record sits at 3-16 as of Sept. 26. The AHSAA area tournaments are scheduled to begin Oct. 12.
EAMC Health & Resource Fair, Fall Festival to Return Oct. 15
AUBURN — East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and True Deliverance Holiness Church are teaming up to bring back the Changing Hearts and Destiny and True Deliverance Health and Resource Fair and Fall Festival. The event is scheduled to be held at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public.
Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼
LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
Patriots Come Up Short Versus Wildcats
OPELIKA — The boys from Southern Christian Academy traveled to Lanett on Friday to face off with the Springwood Wildcats. The youthful Pats had defeated the JV Cats earlier in the week, 48-0, at SCA’s JV home field in Ladonia, Alabama. “Boasting a No. 8 spot in Alabama...
Bulldogs Tripped Up by Theodore, Suffer Second Straight Loss
OPELIKA — Two weeks ago, Opelika was 4-0, fresh off a win over the then No. 1-ranked school in 7A, the Central Phenix City Red Devils. Now, the Bulldogs are sufferers of two straight defeats, the most recent coming in a 34-24 loss to non-region Theodore (6A) at home in Bulldog Stadium last Friday night.
Lee County Fair to Host Veterans Appreciation Night
Dependent children of veterans under 12 years of age receive free admission when accompanied by the veteran. Representatives from Auburn University Veterans Resources Center and Student Veterans Association will be available to share information about available resources. Veteran Services Officers from Russell County will be available to answer questions about...
CHRISTMAS MARKET 2022
AUBURN — The Auburn UMC Christmas Market is coming in December. 137 S. Gay St. in Auburn from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no admission to attend. Parking is available in the church lots on Magnolia and on Gay streets. Shop local arts, crafts, food, traditional baked...
Beauregard Volleyball Wins Area
BEAUREGARD — In her sixth year as head coach of the Beauregard varsity volleyball team, Kathy McDonald and the Lady Hornets have won the regular season Class 5A Area 5 title. The No. 1 finish in the area — which consists of the Hornets, Eufaula and Valley — is...
Sundilla Presents The Tannahill Weavers
AUBURN — Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers will travel more than 4,000 miles in order to bring their dynamic, traditional Celtic music to the America, and the first show of that month-long cross-country tour will be at the Sundilla Concert Series on Thursday, Oct. 6. Showtime at Pebble Hill (101...
