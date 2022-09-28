Read full article on original website
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
Mammoth Michigan EV battery plant brings hopes, challenges to Big Rapids
Big Rapids ― Matt Compton interrupted his reading of “Fire & Blood,” an epic fantasy by George R.R. Martin, to discuss what may become an epic reality for a city that lost a quarter of its population in the past decade ― the construction of a mammoth battery parts plant.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Michigan Quarter Horse Positive for Strangles
On Sept. 23, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a Quarter Horse cross yearling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with nasal discharge and coughing starting on Sept. 1 and is recovering. Within the previous month, a new horse had been purchased and added to the herd. Two other horses on the property have been exposed and are suspected positive.
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Grocery bill break: Meijer to offer SNAP discounts
People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.
Bay County man accused of firing gun at house, pointing it at preteen’s head takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man accused of firing a gun in his home and pointing the firearm at a 12-year-old boy has accepted a plea deal, nearly three years after his crime. Jason J. Brock, 50, in September appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K....
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane
HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
