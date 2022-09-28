ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winn, MI

94.9 WMMQ

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Shepherd, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Winn, MI
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
#Shoppping Mall#The Winn Shopping Center
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
TheHorse.com

Michigan Quarter Horse Positive for Strangles

On Sept. 23, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a Quarter Horse cross yearling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with nasal discharge and coughing starting on Sept. 1 and is recovering. Within the previous month, a new horse had been purchased and added to the herd. Two other horses on the property have been exposed and are suspected positive.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI

