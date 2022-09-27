NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO