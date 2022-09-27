Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville International Airport® Anticipates Record-Breaking Numbers for the Upcoming Fall Break Season
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier. · Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. · Parking Options at BNA: With an increase...
WSMV
28 Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to Washington DC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen Middle Tennessee veterans left from Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning for their honor flight. It has been three years since Middle Tennessee veterans have taken the honor flights because of COVID. Before the 28 veterans got on the flight, there was...
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in North Nashville late Thursday night, according to Metro Police.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 injured in 2 separate crashes on I-40 in Nashville
One person is in critical condition and four others are injured following two overnight crashes on Interstate 40 in Nashville.
Vacant building destroyed in Nashville fire
No injuries have been reported following a commercial fire in Nashville.
WSMV
Community leaders demand answers on Antioch police precinct construction status
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a string of violence in Antioch, community leaders are looking for answers as to why a police precinct still has not been built. Metro Nashville records show that project management on a Southeast Police Precinct to serve Antioch began as early as 2016. The city purchased the site of the former K-Mart and Food Lion buildings on Murfreesboro Pike in 2018, but the design of the police precinct didn’t start until earlier this year.
WSMV
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Crews fight Nashville apartment complex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a large fire. NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at 420 Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.
WSMV
Vanderbilt hosted Flulapalooza to get employees vaccinated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University hosted its Flulapalooza event on Wednesday so all their employees can get flu shots. This is the first time the school and hospital has hosted the event since 2019. COVID has canceled the other events. It’s a way to get workers who are now...
WSMV
Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.
WSMV
Experience all the fun venues at Dream Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dream Nashville has it all! They offer 168 hotel rooms and 21 hotel suites. Dream is also a great location to visit to dine, grab a cocktail or enjoy the nightlife. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
Antioch family mourns 16-year-old as new police precinct is in limbo
The need for a Metro Police precinct in southeast Nashville is growing, but the wait may have just been extended. This comes after a 16-year-old died in a shooting.
radio7media.com
Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
WSMV
Victims try to salvage what’s left after South Nashville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Some of the victims of a fast-moving fire Thursday night were back at the scene Friday, trying to save anything that wasn’t damaged. The fire, which spread so quickly it caused firefighters to call extra crews, wiped out the third floor of an apartment building in the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road.
Comments / 0