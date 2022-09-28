Colorado Futures Center: A market ‘correction’ won’t solve the state’s affordable housing challenge without an unprecedented drop in home prices

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Related
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
In 2015, about 76% of the state's housing was affordable to households making their county's median income. By 2020, only 51% of homes were affordable for middle earners.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
December natural gas bills will jump 54% as Xcel passes a stack of price hikes on to Colorado customers
Come this Christmas, Xcel Energy gas customers will get an unwelcome present from the utility — an approximately 54% increase in their monthly bills compared to Christmas past. The hike in the average December bill to $177 from $115 in 2021 is being driven by a string of rate...
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado State University
CSU, partners break ground on affordable housing project near Timberline Church
Finding affordable housing in the Fort Collins area is an ongoing challenge for Colorado State University employees, but CSU and two partners took a significant step toward alleviating that situation Wednesday when they broke ground on a new apartment development near Timberline Church. Rendezvous Trail Apartments – a collaboration among...
Colorado State University
State officials: Oct. 17 is deadline to file tax credits and get cash back
State officials recently issued a reminder for the CSU community and other audiences around Colorado: Even though tax day is behind us, Coloradoans can still get cash back if they haven’t already. Those who missed the tax day deadline or got an extension have until Oct. 17 to file...
Colorado State University
CSU taking part in event to celebrate launch of 20 new solar installations
Colorado State University is now 20 steps closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030. That’s thanks to a two-year solar project that has added 20 new installations to roofs and patches of open land across the University’s Fort Collins campuses – which will create enough electricity to power the equivalent of 827 homes.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Summit Daily News
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Health department reminding older Coloradans about new booster
The state health department is covering all bases to ensure older Coloradans know about the newest COVID-19 booster.
Draft plan for new state park in Colorado foresees 80-plus miles of trail
A recently released draft master plan paints the picture of a state park under development in southern Colorado. Three years after Fishers Peak State Park was established, a document spanning 188 pages lays out a detailed proposal for the future of the 19,000-plus acres. That includes plans for hikers to finally reach the iconic, flattop mountain over Trinidad that has been held private for generations.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
Comments / 0