Men’s Tennis Host Utah Invite; Travel to Boise State

The Utah men's tennis team jumps into full action this coming weekend, competing in two tournaments. The Utes will have players competing at the Utah Invitational #1 and the Dar Walters Invitational from Friday to Sunday. Utah will also have two members of its team heading to Tulsa, Okla., to...
