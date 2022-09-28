Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Falcons Week 4 injury report: Patterson OUT Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons will look to secure their second win of the season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. In order to do so, the team will need another big performance out of RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his career-high 141-yard rushing performance in Week 3.
Panthers Week 4 injury report: Christian McCaffrey questionable vs. Cardinals
Week 4’s final injury report may say otherwise, but Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is feeling great. Like, really great. McCaffrey spoke with reporters following Friday’s practice, a return to the field for the sixth-year rusher after a pair of absences on Wednesday and Thursday. And he made it a point, despite his “questionable” designation, to express how well he’s doing.
FOX Sports
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the starting QB — and six straight times overall dating to 2015 by a whopping average margin of 35-17.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
How to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 4
On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers (1-2) are not only hosting the Arizona Cardinals (1-2), but they’re also hosting their “Keep Pounding Game” in honor of one of Canton’s newest inhabitants—Sam Mills. Here’s how you can watch what’s sure to be a memorable day.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Bobo, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA-UW
The trio of veterans broke down the Bruins’ big win over the ranked, visiting Huskies on Friday.
Here's How the Cardinals Can Defeat the Panthers
Here's a blueprint of how the Arizona Cardinals can defeat the Carolina Panthers come Sunday.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) returns to practice on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Carolina Panthers. Moore was spotted at the open part of practice on Wednesday. It marks his first participation since injuring his hamstring shortly before the start of the season. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are "hopeful" Moore can give them "something" Sunday, but his opportunity may be limited after missing more than three weeks. His return could mean less routes for Greg Dortch. However, with A.J. Green (knee) doubtful, there are more targets available even if Moore is active.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson questionable vs. Browns
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after being limited in practice on Friday. Patterson sat out practice on Wednesday as part of a veteran rest day while also nursing an ailing knee. He missed Thursday's practice as well. "I feel like...
Yardbarker
Top graded Falcons in 2022 so far, according to PFF
The Falcons are 1-2 heading into their Week 4 matchup at home against the Browns. Rightfully, many fans believe Atlanta should be 2-1 after a blown fourth-quarter lead in the season opener against the Saints. And honestly, the Falcons had a real opportunity of upsetting the Rams in Week 2, but those dreams were crushed by a mind-boggling interception from Marcus Mariota.
Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa State Cyclones - Q&A with Wide Right & Natty Lite
I connected with Matthias of Wide Right & Natty Lite to get an Iowa State perspective of the team before they face off against the Kansas Jayhawks today.
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Jaguars in Week 4
The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia. Jacksonville has a nasty defense led by two rookies and a confident quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is improving by the week.
Arizona Cardinals Host Familiar Face for Visit
The Arizona Cardinals hosted safety Chris Banjo on a visit Wednesday.
NFL・
