Charlotte, NC

Panthers Week 4 injury report: Christian McCaffrey questionable vs. Cardinals

Week 4’s final injury report may say otherwise, but Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is feeling great. Like, really great. McCaffrey spoke with reporters following Friday’s practice, a return to the field for the sixth-year rusher after a pair of absences on Wednesday and Thursday. And he made it a point, despite his “questionable” designation, to express how well he’s doing.
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the starting QB — and six straight times overall dating to 2015 by a whopping average margin of 35-17.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) returns to practice on Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Carolina Panthers. Moore was spotted at the open part of practice on Wednesday. It marks his first participation since injuring his hamstring shortly before the start of the season. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are "hopeful" Moore can give them "something" Sunday, but his opportunity may be limited after missing more than three weeks. His return could mean less routes for Greg Dortch. However, with A.J. Green (knee) doubtful, there are more targets available even if Moore is active.
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson questionable vs. Browns

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after being limited in practice on Friday. Patterson sat out practice on Wednesday as part of a veteran rest day while also nursing an ailing knee. He missed Thursday's practice as well. "I feel like...
Top graded Falcons in 2022 so far, according to PFF

The Falcons are 1-2 heading into their Week 4 matchup at home against the Browns. Rightfully, many fans believe Atlanta should be 2-1 after a blown fourth-quarter lead in the season opener against the Saints. And honestly, the Falcons had a real opportunity of upsetting the Rams in Week 2, but those dreams were crushed by a mind-boggling interception from Marcus Mariota.
