ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 4

Related
Loyola Maroon

Louisiana receives pandemic funds

According to AP news, Louisiana was one of the states to receive a portion of the country’s $8.28 billion in pandemic funds. On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy’s trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation’s smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults - 35% of the nation's 25 and older population - have a bachelor's degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults had a bachelor's degree.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Shine My Crown

Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport

Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive

A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Food And Drink#Fruit#Louisiana Residents#Louisiana Radio Network#Trust For America#Wallethub Com
KLFY News 10

Louisiana fried chicken chain parodies Rihanna’s NFL announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has gone viral after it made a parody of Rihanna’s NFL Super Bowl announcement. Rumors of the international icon headlining the halftime show began after she posted a picture holding a football on Instagram. The NFL made the official announcement on Sunday, Sept. 25. Popeyes, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Roads Are Among the Most Dangerous in the Country

Traffic deaths are on the rise in the United States, according to a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An estimated 20,175 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes from January through June 2022, the most in the first half of any year since 2006. (Here is a look at the deadliest year for car wrecks since seat belts became law.)
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
extrainningsoftball.com

Former Louisiana Tech Standout Danielle Sheridan Passes Away

Former Louisiana Tech outfielder Danielle Sheridan passed away this week from injuries sustained in a car accident. Sheridan played for the Lady Techsters from 2006-09, when the program competed in the Western Athletic Conference. She was the starting left fielder for LA Tech through the vast majority of her career, also seeing some action at designated player as a freshman.
RUSTON, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ruston (LA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ruston, LA?. Ruston is a small borough located in Lincoln Parish ( Ruston is the parish seat) in the northern part of Louisiana, United States. The city is the biggest in the Eastern Ark-La-Tex area, with a population...
RUSTON, LA
CBS Sports

Watch Louisiana vs. South Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The South Alabama Jaguars are 1-6 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Alabama and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Jaguars won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
LAFAYETTE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy