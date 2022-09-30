ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian Has Made Landfall In Southwestern Florida

By Anna Betts, Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPrt9_0iE3KKoJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGpTY_0iE3KKoJ00

Traffic lights sway in strong wind gusts ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2022.

Marco Bello / Reuters

The eye of Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane, and forecasters expect it to be one of the biggest and most powerful storms to hit the state in decades.

As of 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that the eye of Hurricane Ian had made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. Eastern time. The maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 miles per hour.

That’s just short of the Category 5 threshold, and the agency said in a public advisory that Ian is already “causing catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula.”

More than 2.5 million residents were under an evacuation order late on Tuesday as powerful winds pummeled the Florida peninsula. A storm of Ian's intensity could lead to heavy infrastructure damage and power outages lasting weeks or months.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was “really, really significant” that the storm had strengthened overnight as it made its way toward Florida.

“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day — two days,” he said.

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian

@mikebettes 05:46 PM - 28 Sep 2022

A storm surge of 12 to 18 feet above ground level with destructive waves is expected along the coast of southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay. Currently, storm surge warnings are in effect for the regions of Suwannee River, Tampa Bay, Lower Florida Keys, Flagler/Volusia County, and St. Johns River.

“Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the National Hurricane Center said .

At 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for areas of Central Florida, including Orange, Volusia, Osceola, and Brevard counties.

In addition to rainfall and wind, the National Hurricane Center has warned of possible tornadoes, especially in east central Florida.

Currently in Fort Myers, Florida. Video by Loni Architects #flwx #Ian #hurricane

@wxkaitlin 04:24 PM - 28 Sep 2022

More than 2.6 million customers had lost power by Wednesday night, according to a power outage tracker, and hundreds of flights to and from Florida have been canceled .

US Border Patrol said Wednesday that four Cubans swam to shore on Stock Island, Florida, after a boat carrying immigrants sank during the hurricane. Another 23 people remain missing.

Three water line breaks were reported Wednesday afternoon in Manatee County. Two have been repaired, and the third will be repaired “as soon as the storm conditions improve,” the county government said in a tweet , adding that “approximately 15% of sewage lift stations are without power, so customers are asked to limit flushing.”

MAJOR storm surge Pine Island, Florida Dominator Fore Hurricane Ian eye wall

@ReedTimmerAccu 03:51 PM - 28 Sep 2022

After making landfall, Ian is expected to move toward central Florida on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. On Friday, Ian is forecast to turn north toward the northeastern Florida coast before moving toward the Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.

Ian first formed as a tropical storm on Sept. 23 before surging in strength. It made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire island, the Cuban government said.

Only a handful of storms with maximum sustained winds of more than 155 miles per hour have hit the US, including Hurricane Andrew in 1992. In the past 50 years, storm surge flooding has caused nearly half of the deaths associated with landfalling tropical cyclones, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, according to NASA , and that’s making disasters worse. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. Hurricanes are getting wetter and more dangerous . Heat waves are getting hotter, more frequent, and longer . Heavier rainfall across the US is triggering more inland flooding . And the cost of climate disasters is soaring . Stopping this vicious cycle will require drastically reducing our reliance on climate-polluting fossil fuels.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, winds had slightly decreased to 140 mph as the hurricane, but even as it continues to weaken, forecasters said it could still be near hurricane strength as it approaches northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches have been issued in some regions of North Carolina and South Carolina.

You can track Hurricane Ian on the NOAA website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYTGG_0iE3KKoJ00

Strong winds from Hurricane Ian arrive at St. Pete Beach on Sept. 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
reef2rainforest.com

Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida

To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Andrew#Florida Keys#National Weather Service#Hurricane Ian#Cayo Costa#Fl
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you like to go there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Florida that have excellent online reviews.
FLORIDA STATE
nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy