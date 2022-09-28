Read full article on original website
Penguins Trim Training-Camp Roster to 45
The Pittsburgh Penguins have whittled their training-camp roster to 45 by assigning nine players to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The demoted players are forwards Ty Glover, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Sam Houde, Jordan Frasca and Lukas Svejkovsky and defensemen Josh Maniscalco, Chris Ortiz, Jon Lizotte and Mitch Reinke. None of those...
Yardbarker
Injury Bug Already Catching the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins season opener is still a few weeks away, but injuries have already impacted the roster. Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger have been absent from practice this week due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, Kasperi Kapanen missed Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings due to an illness.
Flyers Notes: Team Makes Cuts, Tortorella on Captaincy, Young Players, Goalies, and More
With training camp officially in its second week, the Flyers trimmed the roster further by making 20 cuts on Friday. That leaves 45 players left on the training camp roster. The final roster with a maximum of 23 players is due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Among the...
NHL
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern
The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
Penguins (Preseason) Game 4: Penguins Roster, Notes & Who to Watch vs. Sabres
The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first round of roster cuts on Friday. None were unexpected, but the intrasquad scrimmage on Friday furthered the emerging story of the 2022-23 Penguins. Coaches sent only a few NHL regulars to Buffalo, which means a more young players will have one last opportunity to shine before heading to Wilkes-Barre Scranton. And for some other players like Radim Zohorna, it’s a chance to show the organization they are ready for the NHL sweater.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens
Senators GM on Alex DeBrincat, top-four D, Artem Zub and Alex Formenton. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat will be owed a $9 million qualifying offer after the season. The Senators are letting him get a feel for the organization and the city before starting up extension talks. GM Pierre Dorion:
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov Gets Net for Maple Leafs, Potential Third Line on Display Against Senators, Where to Watch
With just four pre-season games remaining for the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he is going to give goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov full starts the rest of the way, beginning with Samsonov against the Ottawa Senators in Belleville on Friday. Murray and Samsonov have each...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Winnipeg Jets
The Jets plodded their way through a wholly unremarkable 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Central Division (and 11th in the Western Conference) with a 39-32-11 record and 89 points. While they scored their fair share of goals, the Jets really struggled on the defensive side on...
NHL
Predators Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series
Nashville Departs for Europe After Going 3-0-1 in First Four Preseason Games. Nashville, Tenn. (September 30, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets – 9/29/2022
Coming off a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, the St. Louis Blues are back at home for the first time this preseason to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason game number four. The Blues made easy work of the rival Blackhawks on Tuesday...
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere
TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
