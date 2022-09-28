ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

More Late Heroics

AUBURN, Ala. — Vanderbilt once again produced a last-minute goal, scoring in the final moments Friday at Auburn to earn a 1-1 draw on the road. After scoring twice in the last three minutes Sunday at Missouri, Vanderbilt again needed a late goal on Friday against the Tigers. With...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Looking for Low Scores in the Lone Star State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will be right back at it Monday when it begins play in the two-day, 54-hole Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational hosted by Texas Christian University. Played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, the event is one of the premiere college golf tournaments of...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Exhibition Game Times Set

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team is gearing up for a pair of fall exhibitions against Samford and Arizona State in October. Vanderbilt’s first game of the fall will take place Oct. 23 at Hawkins Field with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The matchup between the Commodores and Bulldogs will be open to the public and admission is free.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodores Contend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Both Vanderbilt cross country teams finished 13th overall in their respective races at the historic Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on Friday. The women’s five-kilometer race commenced at 9:30 a.m., and the Commodores were paced by Niki Narayani’s 16:39.7 time and 27th overall finish. The trio of Audrey Allman (17:21.6), Caroline Eck (17:22.8) and Cameron Fawcett (17:24.6) all finished within a few places of one another. Ella Lambert (17:41.1), Julia Rosenberg, Lainey Phelps, Jenna Holland and Joslin Blair were additional finishers for Vandy.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Tulsa Time For Men’s Tennis

TULSA, Okla. – Seven members of the Vanderbilt men’s tennis team are set to return to action when play begins this weekend at the ITA All-American Championship hosted by Tulsa. The event gets underway with pre-qualifying rounds in singles starting Saturday, with three Commodores—Joubert Klopper in singles, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

ITA All-American Championships Ahead

Opening Serve: The fall season continues for the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team with seven singles entries and three doubles pairings at the ITA All-American Championships. The competition is slated for Oct. 1-9 in Cary, North Carolina. Format: The tournament is broken up into prequalifying, qualifying and main draws. Prequalifying...
CARY, NC
vucommodores.com

Mini-Plan and Group Ticket Packages on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mini-plan and group ticket plans for Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball are available for fans to purchase beginning today. Including matchups like Memphis, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn. This plan includes the most flexibility with the best value. No limitations on what home games...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors

Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Hillsdale-linked charter group withdraws applications in Tennessee

A charter group linked to Michigan’s Hillsdale College on Thursday abruptly pulled its three applications to open schools in Tennessee following public outrage over controversial statements made by the college’s president earlier in the year.Dolores Gresham, who chairs American Classical Education’s board of directors, notified the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission that the charter network was halting its appeals process before the state this year.The decision came just days before the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes

For those of us who focus our time and attention on state news coverage, be it through news sites or social media, it’s easy to feel like Tennessee has unique problems. Of course, we do, as every state has issues unique to it. But to quote “Human Family,” written by the late Maya Angelou, “We […] The post When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

