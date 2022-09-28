Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
More Late Heroics
AUBURN, Ala. — Vanderbilt once again produced a last-minute goal, scoring in the final moments Friday at Auburn to earn a 1-1 draw on the road. After scoring twice in the last three minutes Sunday at Missouri, Vanderbilt again needed a late goal on Friday against the Tigers. With...
vucommodores.com
Looking for Low Scores in the Lone Star State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will be right back at it Monday when it begins play in the two-day, 54-hole Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational hosted by Texas Christian University. Played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, the event is one of the premiere college golf tournaments of...
vucommodores.com
Exhibition Game Times Set
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team is gearing up for a pair of fall exhibitions against Samford and Arizona State in October. Vanderbilt’s first game of the fall will take place Oct. 23 at Hawkins Field with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The matchup between the Commodores and Bulldogs will be open to the public and admission is free.
vucommodores.com
Commodores Contend in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Both Vanderbilt cross country teams finished 13th overall in their respective races at the historic Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on Friday. The women’s five-kilometer race commenced at 9:30 a.m., and the Commodores were paced by Niki Narayani’s 16:39.7 time and 27th overall finish. The trio of Audrey Allman (17:21.6), Caroline Eck (17:22.8) and Cameron Fawcett (17:24.6) all finished within a few places of one another. Ella Lambert (17:41.1), Julia Rosenberg, Lainey Phelps, Jenna Holland and Joslin Blair were additional finishers for Vandy.
vucommodores.com
Tulsa Time For Men’s Tennis
TULSA, Okla. – Seven members of the Vanderbilt men’s tennis team are set to return to action when play begins this weekend at the ITA All-American Championship hosted by Tulsa. The event gets underway with pre-qualifying rounds in singles starting Saturday, with three Commodores—Joubert Klopper in singles, and...
vucommodores.com
ITA All-American Championships Ahead
Opening Serve: The fall season continues for the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team with seven singles entries and three doubles pairings at the ITA All-American Championships. The competition is slated for Oct. 1-9 in Cary, North Carolina. Format: The tournament is broken up into prequalifying, qualifying and main draws. Prequalifying...
vucommodores.com
Mini-Plan and Group Ticket Packages on Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mini-plan and group ticket plans for Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball are available for fans to purchase beginning today. Including matchups like Memphis, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn. This plan includes the most flexibility with the best value. No limitations on what home games...
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior should ease a major concern that Tennessee fans had after Florida game
There’s been some concern from Tennessee Vols fans that the team will suffer a letdown against LSU after beating Florida this past weekend. Tennessee’s players certainly enjoyed the win. Some players have even posted content on social media that pokes fun at the Gators. UT’s players might be...
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
Hillsdale-linked charter group withdraws applications in Tennessee
A charter group linked to Michigan’s Hillsdale College on Thursday abruptly pulled its three applications to open schools in Tennessee following public outrage over controversial statements made by the college’s president earlier in the year.Dolores Gresham, who chairs American Classical Education’s board of directors, notified the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission that the charter network was halting its appeals process before the state this year.The decision came just days before the...
Home Sale Prices In Nashville, Tennessee Have Gone Up Drastically
Nashville, Tennessee, is a popular city for music lovers, but the home prices have gone up drastically over the past five years. Here's the reason.
Joe Chambers, of the Musicians Hall of Fame, dies in Nashville
Joe Chambers — who was a founder of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville — has died this week.
wpln.org
These Nashville neighborhoods are getting free trees this spring. Yours can be next.
Trees are essential infrastructure. In recent years, the science has become clearer on how trees reduce air pollution, flooding and heat. And just being near them improves mental and physical health. Alternatively, tree clearing affects everything from habitat loss and global warming to soil degradation and landslides. The benefits of...
When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes
For those of us who focus our time and attention on state news coverage, be it through news sites or social media, it’s easy to feel like Tennessee has unique problems. Of course, we do, as every state has issues unique to it. But to quote “Human Family,” written by the late Maya Angelou, “We […] The post When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
