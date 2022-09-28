Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters has passed away. Masters, real name Dan Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters served as a ring announcer, host, interviewer, and commentator for a variety of promotions over the years including WOW, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Dan's...
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
PWMania
Rhea Ripley on WWE’s Feelings with Triple H in Charge and Him Being a Father Figure
Rhea Ripley says she’s noticed a “huge difference” in WWE since the new leadership took over. Ripley recently spoke with Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports in Australia and claimed that now that WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative, things seem like WWE NXT again.
PWMania
Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status
Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
PWMania
AEW Pulls Saraya From Weekend Convention Appearance
Saraya has been pulled by AEW from a weekend convention appearance. Saraya was scheduled to appear at the Monster Mania Convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland this Sunday, but the convention announced today that the appearance has been canceled due to new AEW commitments. “We’ve just been informed by Heroes Hideout...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s White Rabbit Campaign, Expected Reveal and Bray Wyatt
Within WWE, there is a general consensus that the most recent White Rabbit teases have been a huge success. There’s a feeling backstage that the campaign has been a major success, and that it has created even more buzz than was intended, according to a new report by Fightful Select. This is despite the fact that not everyone was convinced by the QR code aspect of the teasers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For Their WarGames Team
Bayley was recently interviewed by WWE Germany’s Die Woche to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL:
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode
We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mask vs. AEW Career Match Booked For Next Week’s Episode Of Rampage
We’ve got a Mask vs. AEW career match set for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. During Friday night’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that Andrade El Idolo will put his AEW career on the line when he faces the Dark Order’s 10 next week. If 10 wins the match, he keeps his mask. If Andrade loses, he will leave AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet
WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
