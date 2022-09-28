Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: M&M's new 'spokescandy' debuts in music video promoting inclusivity
M&M's introduced the world to its newest "spokescandy," Purple, Tuesday in a music video about being oneself.
Pat Brown’s New Job is to Build a Moonshot Factory For Food
This week we learned Pat Brown is leaving his role as Chief Science Officer at Impossible Foods to start a new research arm within the company, tentatively called Impossible Labs. According to an email obtained by Insider, Impossible Labs’ goal is “to focus on the transformative innovation that will propel...
gcimagazine.com
Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation
Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
From Food to Fashion, World Sustainability Organization Spotlights Eco-brands in Milan
MILAN — The World Sustainability Organization, or WSO, a certification entity originally targeting the food industry that expanded to fashion, is doing more than just bestowing its seal of approval on responsible companies. During Milan Fashion Week, the organization, whose aim is to protect critical habitats and endangered species globally, mounted the Ethical and Sustainable Showroom, a presentation aimed at spotlighting international brands with eco-cred and fostering networking among them and with key fashion retailers, press and others.More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekTokyo James RTW Spring 2023Ramzen RTW Spring 2023 “We don’t want to be like...
Comments / 0