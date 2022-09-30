Read full article on original website
35 Fall And Winter Products That You’ll Want To Add To Your Wishlist During The Prime Early Access Sale
If you’ve got a severe case of FOMO, don’t worry – we’re here to catch you up and bring you some excellent treats. Below, you will find 35 of the hottest Amazon products for the coming fall and winter, which will almost definitely sell out soon! We’ve got a wide range of picks for you, whether home decorations like an artificial maple tree, fashion staples like a trench coat and sweater vest, or even OPI nail polish from the fall collection. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to enjoy these, so go ahead and add them to your cart while you still can. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do.
Busy Moms Have Been Raving About These Amazon Items
Being a mom can be tough. Not only are you expected to take care of your kids, but you also have to juggle work, keeping a clean house, shopping for groceries — the list goes on and on. And with a limited number of hours in the day, getting everything done in a timely fashion can be exhausting, if not downright impossible. Luckily, there are tons of products on Amazon that can help take the load off of busy moms. From time-saving kitchen appliances to compact workout equipment, it should come as no surprise that busy moms have been raving about these finds. But if you want to see more, you'll have to keep scrolling.
A 76-year-old staple of door-to-door sales is now selling at Target
Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website.
Another major brand is discounting its extra inventory
Add Nike to the list of brands and stores discounting excess merchandise to clear it off shelves.
South Korean internet firm to acquire Poshmark for $1.2 billion
South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring leading online resale platform Poshmark for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday.
