ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 198

Regina H.
3d ago

An unfortunate & semi-redundant situation 😕....a loss of Life & Livelyhood. Ya just CANNOT remain with the "partial-mental mindset" of staying in the 'hood' & still Live good making $6-figures🤷🏾‍♀️! You betta call DoorDash for sum good grub! While he was literally eating good, someone was lurking & starving! Gotta make better choices, period! People absolutely need to WAKE UP...realize the Now Reality to THIS day in age! Other people are simply relentless...You just cannot jeopardize ANY part of yourself or family.✌🏾✊🏾💪🏾💯

Reply(26)
57
Christshel Dunn
4d ago

Thank God They Caught Them And If Any Others Played A Part In This, I Pray 🙏 They Be Held Accountable As Well 🙏🙏

Reply
79
Isaac Serna
5d ago

Throwing up , gang sighns , not smart , the gang life has to roads , death or prison , and you must pick one

Reply(3)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Michel Moore
NBC News

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles

An arrest was made Tuesday in this month’s fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant in South Los Angeles. The musician, 30, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles. Police said he was having lunch with his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Lapd
CBS LA

Man wounded in attack near youth football game in Ontario

The search is on for a gunman after a shooting near a youth football game in Ontario. One man was seriously hurt in the attack which unfolded behind the stands at Colony High School on E. Riverside Drive. The game was just getting underway when witnesses heard about 8 shots around 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say the man that was hit was targeted and there was no threat to the school community. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. It remains unclear how many shooters were involved, nor the cause of the incident. 
ONTARIO, CA
rolling out

Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot

On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
CARSON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting

The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen native Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for "Gangsta's Paradise," the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds" that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song "Pastime Paradise."He was nominated for five other...
MONESSEN, PA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy