An unfortunate & semi-redundant situation 😕....a loss of Life & Livelyhood. Ya just CANNOT remain with the "partial-mental mindset" of staying in the 'hood' & still Live good making $6-figures🤷🏾♀️! You betta call DoorDash for sum good grub! While he was literally eating good, someone was lurking & starving! Gotta make better choices, period! People absolutely need to WAKE UP...realize the Now Reality to THIS day in age! Other people are simply relentless...You just cannot jeopardize ANY part of yourself or family.✌🏾✊🏾💪🏾💯
Thank God They Caught Them And If Any Others Played A Part In This, I Pray 🙏 They Be Held Accountable As Well 🙏🙏
Throwing up , gang sighns , not smart , the gang life has to roads , death or prison , and you must pick one
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
PnB Rock killing: Alleged getaway driver arrested in Las Vegas, as police say teen son was gunman
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock's Killing
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate
Attorney: LAPD Captain's Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
RELATED PEOPLE
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plots
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA
Man wounded in attack near youth football game in Ontario
Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot several times at California youth football game
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting
Monessen native Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 198