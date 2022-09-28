The search is on for a gunman after a shooting near a youth football game in Ontario. One man was seriously hurt in the attack which unfolded behind the stands at Colony High School on E. Riverside Drive. The game was just getting underway when witnesses heard about 8 shots around 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say the man that was hit was targeted and there was no threat to the school community. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. It remains unclear how many shooters were involved, nor the cause of the incident.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO