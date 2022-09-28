Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Latest On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung prior to the conclusion of Thursday's (September 29) 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge
The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break
The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dead At 33
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (September 28) near Tahquitz Peak Fire...
Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Focused on Bouncing Back After Loss
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker spoke with reporters after practice on Friday and stressed the importance of moving on to their next matchup in Week 4.
Jets HC Reveals Definitive Zach Wilson Week 4 Update
It will be all systems go for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s debut in the 2022 NFL season. The second overall pick in last year’s draft missed the first three games due to a right knee injury he suffered during their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steelers Bring Back Promising CB Mark Gilbert, Replacing OT Ryan McCollum On The 16-Man Practice Squad
The Steelers originally signed Gilbert as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, a guy they really liked coming out of Duke. He was eventually cut, but then the team brought him back at the beginning of this September. Just over a week ago, he was cut again to make room for wide receiver, Jaquarii Roberson. Now, he’s back again.
Colin Cowherd Has Conspiracy Theory on Bill Belichick 'Sabotaging' Patriots
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t do conspiracy theories, I don’t believe in them. I’ve always had a theory about conspiracy theories – it’s less successful people who feel like society doesn’t pay enough attention to them so I’m going to come up with 'inside information' that nobody else has! I don’t buy them… BUT if you were a rich head coach with a $100 million net worth, the greatest coach ever, had your legacy, rings, and money, AND you really didn’t like the owner who in multiple books called you out and said you’re ‘impossible’ and ‘difficult’, and leaks that Belichick is ‘not a good guy’, and you thought ‘I’ve got my rings, I’ve got my house in Jupiter, Florida…’ IF I was into conspiracy theories there would be seven ways to leave on your terms and hand the owner a mess:
