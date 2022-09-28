ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

President Biden to visit Poughkeepsie, New York City on Thursday

President Joe Biden will visit the Hudson Valley and New York City on Thursday, Spectrum News 1 has learned. In Poughkeepsie, Biden will visit IBM to discuss job creation in the region. He will then attend a Democratic National Committee event in New Jersey and a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NY1

Congress' stopgap bill delays billions for local community projects

A Wisconsin refugee resettlement program is feeling the pain of delayed funding from Congress. On September 30, lawmakers passed a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16 – but community projects, also known as earmarks, have been put on hold because the government is not yet fully funded.
WISCONSIN STATE

