cohaitungchi.com
How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?
With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
How To Prevent And Manage Plantar Fasciitis
There are few things as sneakily debilitating as a foot injury. While common, with some one in ten people experiencing it in their lifetime, plantar fasciitis is also one of the most painful running injuries. The good news is it is preventable, treatable, and not something you have to live with forever. By following some basic injury prevention guidelines, including getting good shoes and following smart exercises, you can keep plantar fasciitis from keeping you down.
VIDEO: Help! Can you identify this large brown bird?
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked
Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
Faster times, record numbers: the science of running marathons as an older person
This year’s London marathon will have record numbers of veteran participants, with a near-doubling of the number of female runners aged 60 to 69 registering to run since 2018. As the number of veteran runners has steadily increased, performance has improved at a staggering rate. In May, Jo Schoonbroodt,...
Some people lose a few inches in height as they age
If you have noticed that someone who once towered over you, seems to be shorter, it's not your imagination. Numerous studies indicate that people really do lose height as they age. According to Harvard Medical School, adults begin losing bone density around the age of 40. There is also a thinning of the gel-like substance that separates each vertebra, which causes bones to dry out and become brittle. This spine deterioration is compounded by muscle loss is what causes some adults to seem hunched over. You may also have noticed adults who seem taller as they age which is why there should be no cause for alarm. There are steps you can take to ensure your bones are healthy and prevent unnecessary shrinkage in your height.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Muscles Behind Your Back Called?
Your back muscles are divided into three categories:. Made up of gluteal muscles and erector spinae muscles of the lower back, which support the spine. Make up the abdominal muscles and are joined to the front of the spine. Help you flex, bend forward, lift, and arch your lower back.
