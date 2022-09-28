ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

The three popular careers where Australian workers could soon find their jobs replaced by ROBOTS

By Danyal Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dentists, security guards and drivers are the worst career paths for Australians - because they could easily be replaced by robots, an entrepreneur has claimed on TikTok.

Li Liang, who describes himself as a teacher and a social media businessman, listed the careers he believes are most at risk of being replaced by robots in Australia this week.

He admitted that his choices would be controversial - but insisted that he had done his research and listed several reasons for his choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ3PY_0iE2foQ100
Li Liang, who describes himself as a teacher and an entrepreneur on social media, said transportation, including bus, taxi and truck drivers, is the worst career choice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVlu7_0iE2foQ100
He admitted that his choices would be controversial as he claimed that dentistry, security (pictured) and transportation are the worst careers for Aussies to enter

Ranking dentistry as the third worst career, despite the profession's relative popularity, Mr Liang pointed to a 2017 study where a robot performed a dental operation.

Citing an article in Time magazine, Mr Liang said a Chinese robot performed a dental implant for the first time in 2017.

Five years on, he believes robots are only improving, pointing out how the Yomi Robot has received FDA clearance to perform dental surgery in the US.

The robot guides surgeons during the dental implant procedure and provides assistance in both the planning and surgical phases.

In January, it was reported that more than 10,000 dental implants had been carried out in the US with the Yomi system.

Mr Liang also cites the seven years of study and high costs of a degree in dentistry for Australians and says there are 'better choices'.

In security, which he says is the second worst career, the TikToker claims there are a 'massive' number of robots already used in the industry.

He cited the Cobalt, a robot security guard designed by Yelp, as proof of the diminishing role of humans in the future of the sector.

'With its range of HD cameras, infrared cameras and a whole bunch of other sensors and listening devices, it can detect the presence of something that's not meant to be there a lot better than any human security guard could,' Mr Liang said.

Finally, he says a career in transportation, especially as a bus, truck or taxi driver, is the worst career choice for Aussies.

Mr Liang says the whole industry is on the verge of automation and cites Tesla's infamous autopilot cars as an example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244Zzu_0iE2foQ100
Ranking dentistry as the third worst career, despite the relative popularity of the profession, Mr Liang pointed to a 2017 study where a robot performed a dental operation

He says every major car manufacturer is pursuing electric cars with autonomous driving and advises people already in the industry to change careers, start investing, or look into a side hustle.

His opinions triggered debate on TikTok with some supporting him and others rubbishing his claims.

One supporter said: 'Agreed. The future of work is not spoken about enough.'

Another said: 'Couldn't agree more about transport, especially taxis and trucks. the sooner the better.

However, one critic said: 'How is a robot going to stop an intruder? It may help detect them but not stop them... in fact I think security is one career that cannot be replaced.'

While another said: 'Those security bots are only viable to compliment a current human team at most sites. We've tried them and they were useless, just a camera on wheels.'

And a third added: 'EV trucks in Australia.... we don't have the infrastructure in the Outback now and probably won't for a very long time.'

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
Business Insider

Amazon's new unit has more than 400 employees, focused on helping engineers avoid rote work

Happy Thursday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting from New York and counting down the seconds until it's Friday. Today, we're kicking things off with my colleague Eugene Kim's look at a (secret) new team at Amazon. Plus, to get us in the (luxury, extremely expensive, utterly unattainable) pre-weekend spirit: We're taking you inside late Microsoft founder Paul Allen's $90 million yacht.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Security Guards#Dentists#Australians#Time#Chinese#Fda#Tiktoker
Fortune

Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers

As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Mail

Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals

Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
ASTRONOMY
protocol.com

Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers

Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Raising Front-Line Worker Wages

Amazon is raising wages for its front-line workers, and introducing a benefit that lets them collect their pay at any time during the month. As the company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening, the average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation will rise from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and where they’re based in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Fed has the world in its hands — and its aggressive moves are creating global economic chaos that could come back and hurt the US

The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes have the world's central banks scrambling to keep up. A strong dollar puts others in a lose-lose: fight inflation and slow growth, or allow prices to continue surging. Countries are largely choosing the former, and widespread slowing could worsen the US's own slump. As...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Overly Optimus-tic, Elon? Musk unveils new $20K humanoid robot... as AI experts call the Optimus bot a 'complete and utter scam' and 'next level cringeworthy'

After months of tweets and teases, Elon Musk Tesla's new humanoid Optimus robot was slammed by AI and robotics experts during its unveiling on Friday. Despite the high-octane lights and music that surrounded it, the company's human-shaped robot did not deliver bells and whistles at its AI Day presentation in Palo Alto, California.
TECHNOLOGY
woodworkingnetwork.com

Factory jobs booming

Factory jobs are surging in hottest manufacturing labor market since the 1970s, leading some to wonder if the U.S. was entering a new American Industrial Revolution. According to a recent story in The New York Times, U.S. factory jobs are booming, regaining and eclipsing jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
daystech.org

The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch

The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

625K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy