The three popular careers where Australian workers could soon find their jobs replaced by ROBOTS

Dentists, security guards and drivers are the worst career paths for Australians - because they could easily be replaced by robots, an entrepreneur has claimed on TikTok.

Li Liang, who describes himself as a teacher and a social media businessman, listed the careers he believes are most at risk of being replaced by robots in Australia this week.

He admitted that his choices would be controversial - but insisted that he had done his research and listed several reasons for his choices.

Li Liang, who describes himself as a teacher and an entrepreneur on social media, said transportation, including bus, taxi and truck drivers, is the worst career choice

He admitted that his choices would be controversial as he claimed that dentistry, security (pictured) and transportation are the worst careers for Aussies to enter

Ranking dentistry as the third worst career, despite the profession's relative popularity, Mr Liang pointed to a 2017 study where a robot performed a dental operation.

Citing an article in Time magazine, Mr Liang said a Chinese robot performed a dental implant for the first time in 2017.

Five years on, he believes robots are only improving, pointing out how the Yomi Robot has received FDA clearance to perform dental surgery in the US.

The robot guides surgeons during the dental implant procedure and provides assistance in both the planning and surgical phases.

In January, it was reported that more than 10,000 dental implants had been carried out in the US with the Yomi system.

Mr Liang also cites the seven years of study and high costs of a degree in dentistry for Australians and says there are 'better choices'.

In security, which he says is the second worst career, the TikToker claims there are a 'massive' number of robots already used in the industry.

He cited the Cobalt, a robot security guard designed by Yelp, as proof of the diminishing role of humans in the future of the sector.

'With its range of HD cameras, infrared cameras and a whole bunch of other sensors and listening devices, it can detect the presence of something that's not meant to be there a lot better than any human security guard could,' Mr Liang said.

Finally, he says a career in transportation, especially as a bus, truck or taxi driver, is the worst career choice for Aussies.

Mr Liang says the whole industry is on the verge of automation and cites Tesla's infamous autopilot cars as an example.

Ranking dentistry as the third worst career, despite the relative popularity of the profession, Mr Liang pointed to a 2017 study where a robot performed a dental operation

He says every major car manufacturer is pursuing electric cars with autonomous driving and advises people already in the industry to change careers, start investing, or look into a side hustle.

His opinions triggered debate on TikTok with some supporting him and others rubbishing his claims.

One supporter said: 'Agreed. The future of work is not spoken about enough.'

Another said: 'Couldn't agree more about transport, especially taxis and trucks. the sooner the better.

However, one critic said: 'How is a robot going to stop an intruder? It may help detect them but not stop them... in fact I think security is one career that cannot be replaced.'

While another said: 'Those security bots are only viable to compliment a current human team at most sites. We've tried them and they were useless, just a camera on wheels.'

And a third added: 'EV trucks in Australia.... we don't have the infrastructure in the Outback now and probably won't for a very long time.'