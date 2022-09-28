Read full article on original website
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2
The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
What to know before you to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
Free Old Arabi Sugar Fest announces musical lineup, two contests
The sweet satisfaction of a good south Louisiana festival comes to the Old Arabi Sugar Fest on Saturday at the Aycock Barn. The free festival benefits the nonprofit Old Arabi Neighborhood Association. Highlights of the festival will include a dessert competition and a doughnut eating contest. The entertainment schedule includes:
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch: The church in Mandeville will open its second annual patch on Oct. 6 with all shapes and sizes of the popular seasonal fruit. So long as supplies last, the patch at 4499 Sharp Road will sell pumpkins until they are all gone every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s..
The Hall on Mag features six cuisine concepts in a full service food hall in the Warehouse District
When Jamal Wilson decided to get in the food hall business in 2017, he wanted to offer a different experience, swapping out what can feel like a shopping mall food court visit for a relaxing, full-service, sit-down restaurant meal. Enter The Hall, the up-market concept he opened first in Tampa,...
It was a bash in blue
Blueline Bash IV at the Slidell Auditorium on Sept. 17 provided an evening of entertainment and fine dining — from a prime rib dinner buffet to a doughnut bar — for the men and women of the Slidell Police Department and their supporters who organized and helped sponsor the event. The bash sold out all its VIP tickets and sponsorship packages. It was a night of camaraderie made all the more fun by the music of 5 Finger Discount, a premium open bar, a wealth of silent auction items and raffle prizes that included, among other things, an Igloo containing fishing gear, a bottle of Glenlivet and a trove of other goodies. Funds raised will support the Slidell Police Department through the work of the Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation.
Late-night sushi spot Hoshun serves heaping helpings after midnight, 7 days a week
Looking for a late night snack? Or a multi-course meal? This St. Charles Avenue sushi spot has you covered past midnight, seven days a week. I first discovered Hoshun Restaurant when driving home from the Saenger Theater after seeing a Broadway show. It was late on a Thursday night, so I wasn’t surprised to see that most restaurants, including fast food spots, were closed.
Journalist's documentary eyes New Orleans through the perspective of a jazz funeral
Jason Berry’s affection for New Orleans’ solemn funeral dirges and joyful second-line processions has seldom waned over the quarter-century or so that he has devoted himself — in fits and starts — to documenting them. “It’s been a labor of love,” he said of his quest,...
James Gill: In Murderville, USA, the mayor feels "nothing but love"
Pollyanna had nothing on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Cantrell said the other day that she encounters “nothing but love, nothing but support and nothing but just words of encouragement to just keep going and to keep getting things done.”. She was not at City Hall at the time....
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
Marsh fire sends smoke over east New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish
A marsh fire sent dark plumes of smoke over parts of east New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish on Thursday afternoon and evening, but no property damage or injuries were reported. According to the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, the fire appeared to have burned out on its own by...
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
Entering Week 5 of the high school football season, there are plenty of big games on the slate in the New Orleans area. This will be the place to keep up with scores. Brother Martin-Edna Karr, Jesuit-St. Augustine and Scotlandville-Rummel are among the biggest games taking place in the New Orleans area Friday night.
New chaplain at Xavier University of New Orleans, pre-college STEM, and other metro college news
XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS: The Rev. Victor Laroche is the new chaplain at Xavier University of New Orleans, where he is also a special assistant to the president for Catholic identity. He is originally from Haiti. Laroche succeeds the Rev. Etido Jerome. EDUCATIONAL EQUITY GRANT: The Gilead Foundation has...
Shorter commutes for some riders, lost bus routes for others mark first week of RTA reboot
As a Regional Transit Authority bus rolled past Coliseum Square Park on Monday, Patricia Roussell sprinted alongside in the bike lane. The 63-year-old made it to a stop on Camp Street just in time to hop on. Roussell had long taken the #12 bus that ran along Tchoupitoulas Street which...
Treme community meeting exposes deep rifts on addressing the unhoused
Deep divisions were exposed on how to to deal with the unhoused population during a community meeting in Treme hosted by Council Members Eugene Green and Freddie King. The heated meeting, held at the Charbonnet Funeral Home in Treme, brought residents and politicians alike together with starkly different views about what to do.
Arch Manning surpassed Eli and Peyton in the Newman record book at Pearl River
Arch Manning threw for 326 yards and seven touchdowns to push Newman to a 52-22 victory over Pearl River on Friday night at Rebel Stadium. Manning did most of his damage in the first half, with five of his scores coming in the first two periods. He was pulled in the fourth quarter after setting three school records including most career passing touchdowns, most career passing yards and most touchdowns in a single game. All three records were held by either his uncle Eli (career yardage) or uncle Peyton (career passing touchdowns).
Going door to door, New Orleans school officials ask businesses to report truants
On a pleasantly crisp September day, three women walked along Broad Avenue, pausing at Broad and Banks Seafood. They went inside, presented the manager behind the counter with a flyer and launched into a spiel they had already run through several times that day: During school hours, will you agree not to serve or employ people of school age? And if you see a student lingering, will you call the truancy center?
