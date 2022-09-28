ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Free Old Arabi Sugar Fest announces musical lineup, two contests

The sweet satisfaction of a good south Louisiana festival comes to the Old Arabi Sugar Fest on Saturday at the Aycock Barn. The free festival benefits the nonprofit Old Arabi Neighborhood Association. Highlights of the festival will include a dessert competition and a doughnut eating contest. The entertainment schedule includes:
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch: The church in Mandeville will open its second annual patch on Oct. 6 with all shapes and sizes of the popular seasonal fruit. So long as supplies last, the patch at 4499 Sharp Road will sell pumpkins until they are all gone every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s..
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

It was a bash in blue

Blueline Bash IV at the Slidell Auditorium on Sept. 17 provided an evening of entertainment and fine dining — from a prime rib dinner buffet to a doughnut bar — for the men and women of the Slidell Police Department and their supporters who organized and helped sponsor the event. The bash sold out all its VIP tickets and sponsorship packages. It was a night of camaraderie made all the more fun by the music of 5 Finger Discount, a premium open bar, a wealth of silent auction items and raffle prizes that included, among other things, an Igloo containing fishing gear, a bottle of Glenlivet and a trove of other goodies. Funds raised will support the Slidell Police Department through the work of the Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation.
NOLA.com

Late-night sushi spot Hoshun serves heaping helpings after midnight, 7 days a week

Looking for a late night snack? Or a multi-course meal? This St. Charles Avenue sushi spot has you covered past midnight, seven days a week. I first discovered Hoshun Restaurant when driving home from the Saenger Theater after seeing a Broadway show. It was late on a Thursday night, so I wasn’t surprised to see that most restaurants, including fast food spots, were closed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Marsh fire sends smoke over east New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish

A marsh fire sent dark plumes of smoke over parts of east New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish on Thursday afternoon and evening, but no property damage or injuries were reported. According to the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, the fire appeared to have burned out on its own by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

Entering Week 5 of the high school football season, there are plenty of big games on the slate in the New Orleans area. This will be the place to keep up with scores. Brother Martin-Edna Karr, Jesuit-St. Augustine and Scotlandville-Rummel are among the biggest games taking place in the New Orleans area Friday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Treme community meeting exposes deep rifts on addressing the unhoused

Deep divisions were exposed on how to to deal with the unhoused population during a community meeting in Treme hosted by Council Members Eugene Green and Freddie King. The heated meeting, held at the Charbonnet Funeral Home in Treme, brought residents and politicians alike together with starkly different views about what to do.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Arch Manning surpassed Eli and Peyton in the Newman record book at Pearl River

Arch Manning threw for 326 yards and seven touchdowns to push Newman to a 52-22 victory over Pearl River on Friday night at Rebel Stadium. Manning did most of his damage in the first half, with five of his scores coming in the first two periods. He was pulled in the fourth quarter after setting three school records including most career passing touchdowns, most career passing yards and most touchdowns in a single game. All three records were held by either his uncle Eli (career yardage) or uncle Peyton (career passing touchdowns).
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

Going door to door, New Orleans school officials ask businesses to report truants

On a pleasantly crisp September day, three women walked along Broad Avenue, pausing at Broad and Banks Seafood. They went inside, presented the manager behind the counter with a flyer and launched into a spiel they had already run through several times that day: During school hours, will you agree not to serve or employ people of school age? And if you see a student lingering, will you call the truancy center?
NEW ORLEANS, LA

