Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Related
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
TONIGHT: Ways to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Nearly thirty years after the Sanderson sisters made their debut in "Hocus Pocus," fans are finally getting a look at "Hocus Pocus 2."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 things to know about 'Hocus Pocus 2,' from the plot to who is returning to the cast
Nearly 30 years after the release of "Hocus Pocus," the sequel officially comes out on Disney+ on September 30.
Allure
Hocus Pocus
Grab your cauldron, your broom, and your book of spells because the Sanderson sisters are back! Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy have once again stepped into the witchy boots of their Hocus Pocus characters Sarah, Winifred, and Mary Sanderson after nearly 30 years for Hocus Pocus 2, and their red carpet looks are just as bewitching as the "Come Little Children" lullaby.
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane (And Inspired) Merch
The Sanderson Sisters officially return to their bewitching antics next week — just in time for Halloween. And already the merchandise is flying off the shelves. The “Hocus Pocus” Yahtzee is currently a best seller on Amazon, and that’s not the only Sanderson sister tie-in that candle-lighting. Virgins are hyped for this spooky season. From glittering gold Hocus Pocus-themed Crocs to a Hot Topic Cardigan inspired by the one worn by an 11 year-old Thora Birch in the original film, check out some of the best “Hocus Pocus” merch to buy ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2.” In the sequel, which premieres...
RELATED PEOPLE
Refinery29
Hocus Pocus 2’s Belissa Escobedo Also Practices Brujeria Off The Screen
Belissa Escobedo is a Los Angeles-raised Chicana, the biggest cat mom ever (self-proclaimed), a former theater kid, possibly America Ferrera’s long-lost baby sister (Just kidding. More on that later), and Izzy in the highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie Hocus Pocus 2. You may recognize Escobedo from her time as...
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0