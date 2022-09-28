Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees' Aaron Judge gives his mom record-tying baseball: 'She’s been with me through it all'
Aaron Judge was able to give his historic home run ball to his mother, Patty, after the New York Yankees' victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
Rich Hill plans to pitch again in 2023, would welcome return to Red Sox
BOSTON -- Rich Hill will turn 43 in March. He is, already, the oldest pitcher in baseball, and by a lot. Yet the lefty isn’t thinking about hanging up his cleats this winter. Hill, who struck out nine batters in six shutout innings Wednesday night against the Orioles, has...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
MLB・
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Bless You Boys
Series Preview: Tigers host Twins in penultimate regular-season series
They say “better late than never” and one could make that argument for the Detroit Tigers, who are currently riding a six-game winning streak — all against American League Central opponents — and have also taken the last three series. After yet another season that has worn the fanbase’s patience thin, the Motor City Kitties have shown some fight as the regular season schedule continues to wane.
Tigers take on the Twins on home winning streak
Minnesota Twins (76-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 7 runs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin bill vs. Nats critical for Phillies’ wild-card hopes
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their season-long dominance of the host Washington Nationals and take one step closer
Red Sox minor leaguer on pitch clock in MLB: ‘It’s going to make a lot of guys frustrated’
Red Sox minor league infielder Alex Binelas joined the Audacy Original Podcast “The Bradfo Show” and shared some of his firsthand experiences with the pitch clock and MLB’s new rule changes for 2023.
Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights
Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela can flash the leather all around the diamond with plenty of highlights to prove it.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0