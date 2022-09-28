Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
WLFI.com
Harrison, Lafayette Jeff advance to Sectional Championship
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison defeats McCutcheon 6-0 and Lafayette Jeff defeats West Lafayette 3-2 in the boys tennis Sectional Semifinals. Raiders Head Coach Chas Bradley was used to heading down the street to West Lafayette for sectional play, but this year she and her team get to stay at home.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/28
Whitko and Tippecanoe Valley were the two teams tasked with opening play at IHSAA Sectional 52 at Warsaw Community High School Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats defeated the Vikings 3-2 to continue their season and advance to the semifinals. Whitko took victories in all three singles matches. No. 3 singles player...
High school football: Week 7 scores and highlights
Harrison 41, Tech 0: Ben Henderson (Har) 12-17, 132 yards, 3 TD, rush TD. Lafayette Jeff 57, McCutcheon 7: Siah Powers (LJ) 9 car., 109 yards, 2 TD; Ethan Smith (LJ) 10-12, 116 yards, 3 TD. West Lafayette 41, Cass 6: Max Mullis (WL) 17-30, 299 yards, 5 TD, 9...
WRBI Radio
9.30.2022 High School Football Scores and Coaches Interviews
EC Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after East Central’s domination of Connersville…. BHS Coach Evan Ulrey and Senior Tight End/Defensive Specialist Trenton Roell chat with WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about scoring their first home victory of the season…. Area Scores. Batesville 21,...
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Whiteland High School
WHITELAND, Ind. — Week 7 of Operation Football kicked off in Whiteland, where the Marching Warriors performed live as the Band of the Week!. On the gridiron, Whiteland hosts Mooresville Friday night. You can see the highlights from the game tonight at 11 on Operation Football. Check out the...
Penn's Delaney Wade tied for 11th in state girls golf tournament heading into final day
CARMEL, Ind. — Penn junior Delaney Wade fired an 8-over-par 80 Friday at Prairie View Golf Club for a share of 11th place heading into Saturday's second and final round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Championship. Overcoming a rough start on the front nine with three bogeys, two...
Serious Business for Anniston
Anniston, AL – Anniston stays unbeaten, takes upper hand in Class 4A Region 4 race with dominating 32-7 win over No. 2 Handley Anniston’s Javon Thomas (L) goes up over Handley’s Jamerqui Lewis to bring in his second touchdown catch of the game early in the fourth quarter Friday. (Photo by Greg Warren) By Al Muskewitz […]
Photos: Hoosier Crossroads Conference leaders Zionsville and Brownsburg play to 0-0 tie
Two of the top boys soccer teams in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference met on Tuesday when Zionsville played at Brownsburg. The teams entered the league contest with identical 10-1-2 records on the season and, as evenly matched as they appeared to be on paper, they played to a 0-0 ...
IHSAA girls golf: Youth served atop leaderboard after Day 1; Center Grove leads team race
CARMEL –– Sage Parsetich thought for sure her approach shot on No. 9 was destined for a wet landing. Playing at Prairie View Golf Club in the opening round of the IHSAA girls golf state championship Friday, the Center Grove senior had a bad feeling about her shot as soon as she hit it. But instead of landing with a splash, it sailed over the hazard and bounced safely on the green, setting her up for a par...
