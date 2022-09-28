ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: September 30

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Harrison, Lafayette Jeff advance to Sectional Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison defeats McCutcheon 6-0 and Lafayette Jeff defeats West Lafayette 3-2 in the boys tennis Sectional Semifinals. Raiders Head Coach Chas Bradley was used to heading down the street to West Lafayette for sectional play, but this year she and her team get to stay at home.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/28

Whitko and Tippecanoe Valley were the two teams tasked with opening play at IHSAA Sectional 52 at Warsaw Community High School Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats defeated the Vikings 3-2 to continue their season and advance to the semifinals. Whitko took victories in all three singles matches. No. 3 singles player...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Colts#Wamw Sports#Swiac#Viking#Loogootee Volleyball#Washington Junior#Wood
WRBI Radio

9.30.2022 High School Football Scores and Coaches Interviews

EC Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after East Central’s domination of Connersville…. BHS Coach Evan Ulrey and Senior Tight End/Defensive Specialist Trenton Roell chat with WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about scoring their first home victory of the season…. Area Scores. Batesville 21,...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Whiteland High School

WHITELAND, Ind. — Week 7 of Operation Football kicked off in Whiteland, where the Marching Warriors performed live as the Band of the Week!. On the gridiron, Whiteland hosts Mooresville Friday night. You can see the highlights from the game tonight at 11 on Operation Football. Check out the...
WHITELAND, IN
Calhoun Journal

Serious Business for Anniston

Anniston, AL  – Anniston stays unbeaten, takes upper hand in Class 4A Region 4 race with dominating 32-7 win over No. 2 Handley Anniston’s Javon Thomas (L) goes up over Handley’s Jamerqui Lewis to bring in his second touchdown catch of the game early in the fourth quarter Friday. (Photo by Greg Warren) By Al Muskewitz […]
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA girls golf: Youth served atop leaderboard after Day 1; Center Grove leads team race

CARMEL –– Sage Parsetich thought for sure her approach shot on No. 9 was destined for a wet landing.  Playing at Prairie View Golf Club in the opening round of the IHSAA girls golf state championship Friday, the Center Grove senior had a bad feeling about her shot as soon as she hit it. But instead of landing with a splash, it sailed over the hazard and bounced safely on the green, setting her up for a par...
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy