CARMEL –– Sage Parsetich thought for sure her approach shot on No. 9 was destined for a wet landing. Playing at Prairie View Golf Club in the opening round of the IHSAA girls golf state championship Friday, the Center Grove senior had a bad feeling about her shot as soon as she hit it. But instead of landing with a splash, it sailed over the hazard and bounced safely on the green, setting her up for a par...

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO