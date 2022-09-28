ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tory Burch Pieces That Are Made for Fall Fashion — On Sale Now

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

When sales launch, many of the items tend to be from the previous season, but luckily, you can still find a ton of pieces that can be worn year-round! Not sure where to start? We found plenty of examples at Tory Burch. There's a plethora of accessories all perfect the fall available for some seriously steep discounts.

We'll use any excuse to pick up a new pair of shoes or fresh handbag, and these deals easily fit the bill. Keep reading to check out our absolute favorites from the sale stock — and get ready to treat yourself!

These Stylish Rain Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miUak_0iE2Dy4L00
Foul Weather Ankle Boot Tory Burch

Ditch your regular rubber rain boots and go for this platform style instead!

Get the Foul Weather Ankle Boot (originally $228) on sale for $119 at Tory Burch!

This Slim Crossbody Purse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gsr1R_0iE2Dy4L00
Kira Soft Chain Wallet Tory Burch

This bag has card slots and just enough room for your phone and makeup, which is ideal for going out on a weekend night!

Get the Kira Soft Chain Wallet (originally $448) on sale for $249 at Tory Burch!

This Adorable Mini Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOP6R_0iE2Dy4L00
Ella Printed Mini Tote Bag Tory Burch

The shape and size of this purse, plus the stunning boho design, help to make it both practical and fitting for fall!

Get the Ella Printed Mini Tote Bag (originally $228) on sale for $149 at Tory Burch!

These Stylish Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRx7x_0iE2Dy4L00
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer Tory Burch

Shoppers say they love how easy these sneakers are to walk in — they're reportedly worth every penny!

Get the T Monogram Good Luck Trainer (originally $298) on sale for $169 at Tory Burch!

This Glamorous Work Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnJP8_0iE2Dy4L00
Ella Leopard Canvas Tote Bag Tory Burch

Carry around all of your essentials for work or travel in style with this fun and roomy tote bag!

Get the Ella Leopard Canvas Tote Bag (originally $498) on sale for $269 at Tory Burch!

These Chic Strappy Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjaVb_0iE2Dy4L00
Rope Heeled Sandal Tory Burch

These sandals will team perfectly with everything from jeans to dresses — and they boast an effortlessly eye-catching design!

Get the Rope Heeled Sandal (originally $328) on sale for $199 at Tory Burch!

This Shearling Trim Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3447QJ_0iE2Dy4L00
McGraw Shearling Camera Bag Tory Burch

Get into the cozy vibes of fall and winter by adding this leather and shearling crossbody to your handbag rotation!

Get the McGraw Shearling Camera Bag (originally $548) on sale for $379 at Tory Burch!

This Trendy Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUb3s_0iE2Dy4L00
McGraw Wedge Tory Burch

Shoulder bags like this one were super popular in the '90s and early 2000s, and now they're back in full force!

Get the McGraw Wedge (originally $328) on sale for $229 at Tory Burch!

This Bestselling Convertible Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7WX6_0iE2Dy4L00
Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch

Having the option to wear this gorgeous purse as a shoulder bag or crossbody has made it a top choice for shoppers!

Get the Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $498) on sale for $399 at Tory Burch!

These Adorable Mules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WHgv_0iE2Dy4L00
Woven Double T Mule Tory Burch

These little mules add just a bit of height in the most comfy and elegant way possible!

Get the Woven Double T Mule (originally $358) on sale for $179 at Tory Burch!

Not done shopping? Check out all of the latest deals happening at Tory Burch here !

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

