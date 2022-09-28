ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are Living Together in New York City: ‘This Is a Special Time’ for Them

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
A big step in the Big Apple! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White "just got a place together" in New York City, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

"They're excited to explore the city together," the insider says of the Olympian , 36, and the Vampire Diaries alum, 33, who are both gearing up for "a very busy 2023" in their respective careers.

While White has "never gotten to live in the city before for an extended period of time," the source tells Us this is Dobrev's first time living in NYC. "They're trying to soak up all the alone time they can."

The Degrassi alum has an impressive four movies coming out within the next year and has been "directing and acting," the insider continues. As for the retired pro snowboarder , he's been working on his company White Space, which is set to launch this October.

"Shaun has never had a season to chill and do whatever he wanted," the source says. "He's always been training, so this is a special time for him and Nina."

White and the Love Hard star were first linked in February 2020, two months before Us broke the news of their relationship . "They're enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together," a source revealed at the time.

The duo's romance grew even stronger throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and Dobrev was even on hand to celebrate her beau's retirement from winter sports with a blowout bash after the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. "Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🏻‍🦰 one last time… #RetirementPartyAt35 😂," she captioned an Instagram slideshow in March after White finished his final Olympic halfpipe run in fourth place.

Ahead of his final competition, the X Games champ gushed over his "incredibly supportive" partner as he neared the end of his Olympic journey. "She's like, 'Hey, I'm here to help you ... how do I help you?' It's not about her. She's just been so giving in that sense," he exclusively told Us in January. "She wants to elevate the people around her. ... To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special."

At the time, White shed more light on the moment he knew he was serious about Dobrev : a spontaneous trip to South Africa. "That was actually how we kind of started our relationship. ... We both enjoy traveling," he told Us . "I wish I could sum it up into one or two things. ... We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It's just been great."

From France to the Maldives and Dubai, the couple have jet-set their way all over the world ahead of moving to NYC. Before White settled into his post-retirement routine , Dobrev told Us she'd always have his back, gushing in February: "I support him in whatever decision he makes, always."

