Washington Court House, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse

A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

14 arrested, 3 guns seized in Whitehall police operation targeting violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police targeted violent crimes in the community through a crime blitz on Thursday with a focus on getting guns off the streets. Sgt. Jonathan Earl told 10TV that during the blitz, officers made 14 arrests with several felony arrests of having weapons under disability, felony parole violation for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County

Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Two People Come Forward on Game Stop Robbery Case

Chillicothe – Police may have a break in the case after two individuals claim they were part of the getaway car in the robbery yesterday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a Game stop after a man took items from the store and ran out the door. He jumped into a car and the red Pontiac G6 fled the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

As fentanyl-laced drug overdoses soar, Ross County offers help

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl has crept into illegal drugs in Ross County, including cocaine, heroin and even marijuana. Fentanyl’s presence has been responsible for an 84% increase in overdose deaths in that area. Ross County Health District responded by offering free naloxone, first in a nasal spray. Now it is rolling out a new […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County

ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

