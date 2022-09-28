Read full article on original website
What is the Scandinavian sleep method?
As scientists have proved time and again, a night of peaceful sleep is really important for all human beings to function at full capacity. In fact, according to a study by Front Psychiatry, sleeping in the same bed as your partner can especially stabilise REM sleep and sleep-stage synchronisation. However, couples who sleep together do not always sleep better.
Playing video games appears to have no significant influence on well-being, according to a large study
Video games get a bad reputation for allowing people to sit around and for potentially inspiring violent behaviors. Despite this, for many people video games are a major form of social interaction and cooperation building. Because of these two perspectives, a consensus has not been reached on whether video games impede or benefit well-being. A study published in Royal Society Open Science suggests that both sides may be wrong and video games may not impact well-being at all.
Tinkering as a Form of Meditation for Children and Adults
I’m an artsy fartsy maker type, and I’d like to propose tinkering as a form of meditation. That’s actually a lie. I took ballet and swimming as a kid. I’m super flexible and am fully capable of doing yoga. I just don’t do it often because I don’t get much out of it. It’s not a meditative activity for me as it is for some. (I say this as a nerd and stress-bunny who once took off mid-day at work to do a yoga class only to realize that it had run 30 mins late and now I was late to work!!! Panic!!! So much for stress relief). I also don’t regularly meditate, though I’ve tried as part of dealing with insomnia. I find that I can’t take most guided meditations seriously. If this rings true to you, I strongly recommend viewing this Dr. Who-inspired Dalek Guided Meditation.
Everything You Wanted To Know About Cavities
Statistics say 90% of adults over the age of 20 have had at least one cavity, but they are preventable. Here's everything you wanted to know about cavities.
Life's stresses can make people focus more on their romantic partner's negative behavior
Stressful life circumstances can affect how married couples interact, but can they affect how partners see each other? A person experiencing stress is more likely to notice their spouse's negative behavior than positive, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Prior research has focused on...
Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination
A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
Cultivate Joy Through Meditative Moments
Experiencing moments of sadness, anger, and worry is a natural aspect of life. Research shows that shifting our attention to the well-being of others contributes to our well-being and joy. The well-being benefits of meditation can be achieved through a brief practice of visualization, extending compassion, breathing, and reflection. We’ve...
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
Happy marriage and synchronized brains: What's the link?
Although research suggests several factors may contribute to a harmonious relationship, what predicts marital satisfaction is not fully understood. Research also indicates that long-term couples often begin to think and behave similarly, leaving many unanswered questions about how this might play a role in marital satisfaction. A recent study from...
We’re parenting experts – what to say to kids instead of ‘no’, ‘don’t’, and ‘stop’ to help them understand discipline
AS parents, sometimes it feels like we're always telling our kids 'no' or 'stop', particularly when they're young and don't know right from wrong. But it's hard to know how else to discipline our kids without showing some authority over them. Luckily, Fabulous has the answers. Parenting and behavioural consultant...
15 Tips to Cope With the Stress of Having a Baby
Late-night cuddles and that sweet newborn smell are just some of the many things there are to love after having a baby. But a significant life change can bring on the stress of having a baby. Few first-time parents escape the anxiety that comes with learning how to take care...
Dogs Can Smell When Humans Are Stressed Out, Study Finds
A dog's nose knows when you're stressed, according to a new study from Queen's University Belfast. The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that dogs can tell the difference between a stressed human and a calm one by smell. Researchers discovered this canine skill by presenting dogs with...
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday
The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
Why do people have phobias?
Are some people more prone to developing phobias, and are these extreme aversions permanent?
