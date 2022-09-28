I’m an artsy fartsy maker type, and I’d like to propose tinkering as a form of meditation. That’s actually a lie. I took ballet and swimming as a kid. I’m super flexible and am fully capable of doing yoga. I just don’t do it often because I don’t get much out of it. It’s not a meditative activity for me as it is for some. (I say this as a nerd and stress-bunny who once took off mid-day at work to do a yoga class only to realize that it had run 30 mins late and now I was late to work!!! Panic!!! So much for stress relief). I also don’t regularly meditate, though I’ve tried as part of dealing with insomnia. I find that I can’t take most guided meditations seriously. If this rings true to you, I strongly recommend viewing this Dr. Who-inspired Dalek Guided Meditation.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO