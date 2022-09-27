Coppell ISD Updates: CISD launches CBAS Dashboard, provides professional development for students, teachers, adopts Campus Improvement Plans

The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider approval for several items within the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. To start the night off, the council considered approval of a Proclamation naming “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 4; providing the Coppell City Council with support and endorsement of National Night Out festivities and authorizing the Mayor to sign. The next item was to consider approval of a Proclamation naming the month of October as “National Arts and Humanities Month” and authorizing the mayor to sign.

