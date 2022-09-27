Coppell ISD Updates: CISD launches CBAS Dashboard, provides professional development for students, teachers, adopts Campus Improvement Plans

Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm ISD passes district improvement plan, consent agenda items at Board meeting
The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss several important action items such as the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan and several consent agenda items including off-campus physical education sites and a security fence at Little Elm High School. The first action item of the night...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD hosts dedication ceremonies for new schools
Frisco ISD recently celebrated the dedication of its two newest campuses, Panther Creek High School and Minett Elementary School. On Sunday, Sept. 25, the district hosted a dedication ceremony for Minett Elementary, which opened to students for the first time in August. The campus is named after community members Buddy and Joni Minett.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: CHS Semifinalists selected, anti-bullying panel, CHS nonprofit updates
Thirty-one Coppell High School seniors were selected as 2022-2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Semifinalists represent less than one percent of high school seniors and a full list of Coppell semifinalists can be found on the Coppell ISD website.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names bond committee members: appointees include community members, local mayors and county judge
The city of McKinney on Friday named the 40 members of a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. Committee members were appointed by the McKinney City Council.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton City Council discusses local library updates, beautification program, Master Plan during work session
Carrollton City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss several important items including updates on the local library, the beautification program, the city’s master plan, and more. During the Council’s work session, the first item on the agenda was a management update on the Hebron and Josey Library. City...
starlocalmedia.com
National Senior Center Month: Learn how the Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long
September was National Senior Center Month, which provided an opportunity for senior centers across the country to showcase themselves and promote a positive image of aging. The Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long, with its final event of the month on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The theme for this year’s senior center month was strengthening community connections and the senior center staff worked hard to honor that theme.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney ISD marching band students show their talents at district showcase
McKinney ISD hosted its Band Night Wednesday evening at the MISD Stadium. The event, which showcased the shows of the marching bands from McKinney High School, McKinney North High School and McKinney Boyd High School, also included performances from the 7th and 8th grade middle school bands.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Fire Department receives SAFER grant
The City of Celina announced on Friday that the Celina Fire Department is the recipient of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691. The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell City Council names October ‘National Arts and Humanities Month,’ finalizes agenda items for FY 22-23 Budget
The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider approval for several items within the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. To start the night off, the council considered approval of a Proclamation naming “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 4; providing the Coppell City Council with support and endorsement of National Night Out festivities and authorizing the Mayor to sign. The next item was to consider approval of a Proclamation naming the month of October as “National Arts and Humanities Month” and authorizing the mayor to sign.
starlocalmedia.com
The state of innovation in Frisco has a broad future ahead of it
As Frisco continues to define itself as an “innovation lab,” the city is moving towards a partnership that will allow it to explore innovations as a smart city. During a panel discussion on Sept. 23, Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco, announced a partnership that the city is moving into with Strategic Government Resources and Alliance for Innovation.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
Manufacturing Day, openings and more: get to know what's happening in the Mesquite business community
The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion Partnership will host a Manufacturing Day for the manufacturing and career and technical education student communities on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vanguard High School. Registration is complimentary but required for planning purposes: https://bit.ly/3QsYdke.
starlocalmedia.com
Marching Music! Frisco ISD high school marching bands put on a show
On Tuesday night, Sept. 27, under the dome of the Ford Center at The Star, the 12 high school marching band programs of Frisco ISD put on a show for parents, students, teachers and the community. The Frisco ISD Marching Band Showcase, presented by Whataburger, provided all 12 high school...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase
The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina flag football cheerleaders raise funds for childhood cancer research through lemonade stand
On a Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Old Celina Park was jam-packed with child athletes, parents and one lemonade stand that was looking to make a difference. Around cheering on their team that day, Celina’s Third Grade Pee Wee Cheer squad worked to raise funds for their lemonade stand to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit that has become one of the top funders for pediatric cancer in the U.S. and Canada.
starlocalmedia.com
Tournaments, summits and more: Learn about what's happening in the Allen business community
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce invites community members to join in its annual Fall Golf Tournament from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Heritage Ranch and Country Club. Registration is currently open on the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce website.
starlocalmedia.com
Watters Creek community joins together to fight hunger
Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September. Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano resident patents two-queen bee hive
Beekeeping is about to become more efficient. Plano resident, architect and master beekeeper Daniel Brantner has developed a patent to keep two-queen bee colonies that will prolong a colony’s life and increase honey production for hobbyist beekeepers.
starlocalmedia.com
Get Big as Texas Savings with DCTA’s State Fair of Texas Ticket Combo Deal
Howdy partners! Save big at the 2022 State Fair of Texas with Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA)! We’re offering fair-goers one free DCTA regional pass when you purchase a State Fair of Texas ticket from us for $20.50. This Texas-sized deal can be purchased online at DCTAdeal.net for mail...
starlocalmedia.com
See what may be coming to The Colony: Planning and Zoning Commission carries major site plans for council review
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and approve several replats, site plans, and hold a public hearing on a new business. Within the Consent Agenda this week, the Commission carried two motions for replat items. The...
