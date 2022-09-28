ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just nine months ago, Governor Kristi Noem was seemingly against removing the sales tax on groceries. But Wednesday, the incumbent governor, currently locked in a tough re-election bid, announced that she is now looking forward to working with state lawmakers next legislative session to eliminate the charge.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

SD Gov. Noem promises to repeal state’s grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic […]
POLITICS
dakotafreepress.com

Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?

Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers working to change harassment policies following expulsion of House member

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Legislature is making changes to their workplace harassment policy. The move comes more than a year-and-a-half after the House expelled former Dickinson Representative Luke Simons, who is facing extensive harassment allegations. The changes include additional training for floor leaders who will act as contacts for handling complaints. Training for lawmakers will also include a focus on retaliation.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
TRAFFIC
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
WYOMING STATE
siouxfalls.business

From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD

