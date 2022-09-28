ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

A Guide to Recognizing COVID-19 Symptoms in Kids

For the past few years, COVID-19 has dominated public discourse. At first, countless conflicting reports led to confusion that it was just like the flu, and that it didn’t have the same impact on children as it did on adolescents and adults. As we head into our third year...
MedicalXpress

Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children

A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
BuzzFeed News

Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back

As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
MedPage Today

Opioid and Benzodiazepine Co-Prescribing Not Curbed By Pharmacy Alerts

Email alerts to practitioners from pharmacists did not reduce concurrent prescribing of opioids and benzodiazepines, a randomized trial showed. In a group of over 2,000 patients who recently received co-prescriptions, there were no differences in the number of prescribed days for opioids, benzodiazepines, or both between the email alert group and the usual-care group over 90 days, reported Adam Sacarny, PhD, of Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City, and colleagues:
Fox 19

Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has its first monkeypox-related fatality, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH monkeypox dashboard recorded the fatality Thursday. 5It does not specify when the person died, where the person lived, the manner of death or whether they had underlying health conditions. The Centers for...
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
MedPage Today

Can Nasal Vaccines Change the Course of the Pandemic?

Mucosal vaccines against COVID-19 have potential to prevent even mild infections and stop transmission – a challenge current vaccines are unable to address. But it's too soon to declare these vaccines -- delivered nasally, orally, or transdermally -- the solution that could quash the pandemic, experts say. It's still...
msn.com

Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent

Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
The Verge

COVID-19 tests will no longer get emergency treatment at the FDA

Since the start of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has signed off on 430 COVID-19 tests through its emergency use authorization powers — rules that let the agency push tests and drugs out the door more quickly during an emergency. Now, over two years later, the agency is backing off that system and will treat most COVID-19 tests just like other medical tests. In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said that most new COVID-19 tests will have to go through the normal, non-emergency test review process.
MedPage Today

Reporting From the Healthcare Disaster

I worked a lot the last 2 weeks. Things aren't improving. I tried transferring some sick patients yesterday from a smaller hospital to large facilities with more beds and more specialty resources. Pretty much every hospital in our region was on "closure" or "diversion," which meant that emergency medical services (EMS) was being told to try to find other places and that the hospitals weren't accepting transfers.
MedPage Today

Hepatitis A Demographics Shift Dramatically

Hepatitis A is no longer mainly a travel and food-related infection, as the majority of infections from 2016 to 2020 related to drug use or homelessness, according to the CDC. Fully 56% of hepatitis A infected persons in the U.S. were using drugs (injected or not), 14% were homeless, and 12% were recently incarcerated in data from 33 states for the period from August 2016 through December 2020.
MedPage Today

Is Insomnia Solvable? Cancer Deaths and COVID; 'Explosive' Diarrhea at Grand Canyon

Note that some links may require subscriptions. Is insomnia solvable? Experts say yes. (New Scientist) Patients at several healthcare facilities in Florida were evacuated following electricity outages, building damage, and lack of potable water. (AP) Oregon plans to cover health-related climate change expenses for certain low-income patients as part of...
MedPage Today

TCAR's Huge Growth Outpaces Middling Safety Data

The newest and now most pervasive operation for patients with carotid artery stenosis, transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), has been associated with mixed safety relative to other carotid procedures since it entered real-world practice with limited data. Based on the large Vascular Quality Initiative (VQI) registry, perioperative strokes and deaths after...
MedPage Today

Controversial ALS Drug Wins FDA Approval

A novel combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol (Relyvrio) was approved to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the FDA announced on Thursday. "This approval provides another important treatment option for ALS, a life-threatening disease that currently has no cure," said Billy Dunn, MD, the director of the Office...
MedPage Today

Response-Based Ponatinib Dose Reduction a Win-Win in Chronic-Phase CML?

For patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a response-based dose-reduction strategy for ponatinib (Iclusig) may limit its toxicity while maintaining or improving efficacy, a retrospective study suggested. In a propensity score analysis of two phase II ponatinib trials (OPTIC and PACE), the risk for arterial occlusive events (AOEs) was...
Medical News Today

Why is my anxiety so bad?

Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
