Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation
Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.
This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died
Immovable LadderCredit: Wilson44691; Public Domain Image. There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.
Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?
The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Dead Sea Scroll Found in Montana After Disappearing 60 Years Ago in Jerusalem
A 2,700-year-old Dead Sea Scroll that was thought to be lost forever has been found 6,000 miles away from its last known location. The fragment was one of three that survived the First Temple Period. Historians had long forgotten about it until Professor Shmuel Ahituv, from Ben Gurion University of the Negev, accepted the task of completing a book by a scholar of ancient Hebrew script named Ada Yardeni upon her death. While researching, he noticed the Dead Sea Scroll in a photograph. So he launched a campaign to locate it.
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus
Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.
Israel Acquires 2,700-Year-Old Ishmael Papyrus From Montana Man
The donor's mother had acquired the document on a visit to Jerusalem in 1965 and hung it on her wall.
A 300-foot subterranean chamber in Jerusalem is the site where the biblical King Zedekiah was blinded
The story of Zedekiah in the Bible was that he was the last king of Judah before the destruction of Jerusalem by king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. When Nebuchadnezzar captured Jerusalem in 589 BC, Zedekiah and his followers were also caught. Zedekiah suffered terribly as his sons were put to death in front of him and his eyes were put out so that he was blinded.
Judas Iscariot: Was he cursed to live among the undead?
There is a detailed legend surrounding the man the Bible says betrayed Jesus and later hung himself. Neither the scriptures nor Jewish history validates this story so a careful examination is necessary. There are times when history gives detail that the Bible does not such as the case of the daughter of Herodias who asked for John the Baptist's head. History tells us her name is Salome but this is not in scripture.
Who Wrote the Bible?
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya
Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
