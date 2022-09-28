Cinema Arts to Host Conference on Extremism

The Cinema Arts Centre will host a two-day conference in November called Extremism: Confronting Hate Without Fear.

The event on Nov. 4-5 will include films, with their filmmakers, along with authors, journalists, experts, and academics on dimensions of the topic of extremism. Topics will include the threat of radicalization in America and around the world, hate speech in media, bioethics, extremist movements, women’s rights, vaccine misinformation, Internet radicalization, and others aspects of misinformation and propaganda.

The program consists of four parts: Next Generation Now: Growing Influencers in the Alt Right and the Language They Use, The Breeding Ground of Extremism: Exploring the Use of Social and Online Media, Extremism and Bioethics: Exploring the Moral Dimensions of Abortion, Vaccination and Public Health, and Life After Extremism.

The focus will be both the growing trends of extremism but also ways communities can unite and find solutions for radicalization.

The two featured films, White Noise (2020) and Personhood (2019), explore the topics of right-wing extremist influencers, and the policing of pregnant women in America.

Members of the audience will be able to ask questions of the experts, who include:

Jo Ardinger, director of the documentary film “Personhood: Policing Pregnant Women in America”,

Daniel Lombroso, director of the film, “White Noise”, The New Yorker.

Jacob Appel, MD, JD, MPH, bioethicist, social critic and author of 20 books including, “Who Says You’re Dead? Medical and Ethical Dilemmas for the Curious and Concerned.”

Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter and spokesperson, Southern Poverty Law Center

Helio Fred Garcia, crisis expert and author of “Words on Fire: The Power of Incendiary Language and How to Confront It”

Patrick Riccards, CEO, Life After Hate

Christopher Mathias, senior reporter, Huff Post

Lombroso said, “I’m thrilled to share White Noise with the Long Island community and discuss my insights as a result of the three years I spent filming it across a dozen countries. With nationalism surging in the US and Europe, it’s critical to discuss the roots of this dangerous ideology and where it’s heading next”.

Appel said, “I’m delighted to be taking part in this important event at the Cinema Arts Centre at such a crucial moment in our history.” “As both a mental health provider and a bioethicist, I think one of the best tools we have against extremism is to acknowledge its presence and to increase awareness. This conference offers a valuable opportunity to do so.”

Student Scholar Awards are available for high school and university students who would Ike to attend this event. Interested students should email [email protected] if they are interested in applying for a Student Scholar Award. This is an in-person event.

“I am honored that the Cinema Arts Centre immediately was interested in holding this event when I brought the idea to them this summer”, said Jacqueline Strayer, Cinema Arts Centre Trustee, consultant and faculty member at New York University and Columbia University. “It is our hope that many of our community’s young people will attend given the generous support of our Board and local organizations that are helping to underwrite this event and provide student scholarships. It is vital our community understands the implications of extremism and its destructive consequences.”

The receptions following the segments will feature live musical performances and a diverse selection of food from local restaurants.

“The Cinema Arts Centre has a nearly fifty-year history of bringing topics of social consequence to our community. This event underscores the values we have at the Cinema Arts Centre, and we are delighted to have such impressive speakers and topics discussed in our community, as we explore this troubling and growing issue of extremism”, said Dylan Skolnick, co-director, Cinema Arts Centre.

Numerous community groups have joined the Cinema Arts Centre as partners in this event. Interested organizations and individuals who would like to be communication partners and sponsors, please contact [email protected].

Location: Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Program Schedule:

Next Generation Now: Growing Influencers in the Alt Right and the Language They Use

Friday, November 4th at 7pm

The Breeding Ground of Extremism: Exploring the Use of Social and Online Media

Saturday, November 5th at 10am

Extremism and Bioethics: Exploring the Moral Dimensions of Abortion, Vaccination and Public Health

Saturday, November 15th at 2:30pm

Life After Extremism

Saturday, November 15th at 5pm

For the full detailed program including speaker information and ticket purchase, access here: Extremism: Confronting Hate Without Fear