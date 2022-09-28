Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
wmay.com
Area Teams To Show Support For Plains Player At Weekend Games
The community show of support for a Pleasant Plains High School football player who collapsed during a game last weekend continues. At least two dozen area high school teams will be wearing #JaydenStrong stickers on their helmets during this weekend’s games in support of Jayden Veesenmeyer. The teen remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from what family friends say may have been a brain injury related to a hard hit in last Saturday’s game. A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Jayden is being weaned off sedation and is responding to stimuli.
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
wlds.com
Fire Totals Home in Barrow on Tuesday
The Roodhouse, White Hall, and Winchester Fire Departments responded to a single-story structure fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Roodhouse Fire Chief Terry Hopkins says that initial calls for a structure fire came in just after midnight Tuesday to 1508 Northeast 160th Avenue just inside the limits of Barrow Township, west of Roodhouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
newschannel20.com
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
‘A terrible tragedy:’ sheriff reminds drivers to slow down amid deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — Many intersections in farming communities don’t have stop signs or yield signs, and one county’s sheriff wants people to know stopping and slowing down could save lives. It comes after Monday afternoon’s deadly car crash just north of Assumption. Three people died and another was airlifted to a hospital. It happened […]
WAND TV
Decatur man charged with first degree murder pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man charged with first degree murder plead not guilty in court on Wednesday. Adam Rich was originally charged with attempted murder in the case of Monique McKissic. McKissic was rushed to the hospital to be treated for blunt force trauma on August 14. Rich's...
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
WAND TV
Former church pastor accepts plea agreement; pleads guilty to grooming
MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony. Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
newschannel20.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
Murder, arson suspect charged on 13 counts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County grand jury returned on Wednesday a 13-count indictment against a man accused of killing a Springfield couple and lighting his family’s house on fire earlier this month. Mark Crites Jr. was charged with eight counts of first degree murder and one count each of aggravated arson, residential arson, […]
Comments / 0