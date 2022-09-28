The community show of support for a Pleasant Plains High School football player who collapsed during a game last weekend continues. At least two dozen area high school teams will be wearing #JaydenStrong stickers on their helmets during this weekend’s games in support of Jayden Veesenmeyer. The teen remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from what family friends say may have been a brain injury related to a hard hit in last Saturday’s game. A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Jayden is being weaned off sedation and is responding to stimuli.

PLEASANT PLAINS, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO