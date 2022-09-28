Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox stars have unexpected debate over Frozen Planet
Gogglebox stars Simon and Jane have had an unexpected debate on the show over Frozen Planet II. The BBC has a pretty cozy lineup on its hands on Sunday nights, as Antiques Roadshow leads into Strictly Come Dancing's results show and then some gripping nature programming from Sir David Attenborough.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 5: Triple Elimination - October 1 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Another step closer to the end, and tonight sees the remaining acts all perform to book their places in next week's semi final. 8 become 5 tonight as it's a TRIPLE elimination, although. one of those going sustains an injury and has to withdraw and unmask. Last eliminated. Cactus -...
digitalspy.com
Eastenders - Alfie Moon
I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch to come clean over feelings for Will Taylor
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Harriet Finch is set to finally come clean over her feelings for Will Taylor. In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, Will is stunned to discover that Harriet and Dan Spencer are dating. Harriet recently started dating Dan, although deep down, she doesn't feel a lot...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Sandra Flaherty finally caught out by Liv
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Sandra Flaherty has finally been caught out by daughter Liv in Emmerdale. For months, Sandra has been driving a wedge in her own daughter's marriage to Vinny Dingle in hopes of stealing her money and doing another runner. Vinny and Mandy have caught onto Sandra's sinister motives,...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
digitalspy.com
Soaps - How Should Certain Characters Exit?
Would it match their crimes, immoral behaviour or be an exit fit for a legandary figure?. Are their formers characters final scenes you would have changed?. 1. Kate left a couple of months later anyway, would of been much simpler for them to have left together. 2. It seemed pointless...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US reveals Hummingbird to be 90s boyband singer
The Masked Singer US season 8 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US season 8 unmasked three celebrities in last night's (September 28) episode, one of whom is from a legendary late 1990s boyband. Hummingbird was actually voted out in the previous episode, but their unmasking was held until the second...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday September 30th 8pm : DEV-A-STATED
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu's case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her mum's statement. When Alya quizzes Bridget about the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street fuels Tim and Aggie affair theories with latest spoilers
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey. Regular Corrie viewers will recall how Sally and Tim's intimacy issues following his triple heart bypass earlier this year led Tim to confide in Aggie, who encouraged him to open up to Sally about what his health scare has done to him mentally.
digitalspy.com
Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie
Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star teases villain's major mission in season 6
Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai's Alicia Hannah Kim has teased what could be next for her character Kim Da-Eun. The most recent season of the hit Netflix show introduced Da-Eun, a ruthless martial arts practitioner recruited by Terry Silver to act as Head Sensei at his dojo. Completely intolerant of failure, her defining moment is probably when she punishes Tory by making her smash through solid stone with her bare hand.
digitalspy.com
It star joins The Northman director's new horror movie
It star Bill Skarsgård is joining a new movie version of Nosferatu, from The Northman director Robert Eggers. Deadline has reported that the actor is in talks to lead the film as the titular character, while The King's Lily-Rose Depp is also all but confirmed for it as well.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
digitalspy.com
Community movie is finally confirmed with original stars returning
A Community movie has finally been confirmed. While the quote "six seasons and a movie" has been ever-popular with the show's fanbase over the years, there was never anything to back it up – until now. Streaming service Peacock has ordered Community: The Movie, which will be overseen by...
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders boss gives promising update on movie spin-off
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has given fans an update regarding the highly-anticipated movie, which is set to carry on the story beyond the sixth and final series that aired earlier this year. The first part of the update is about how far the script has come along, with Knight...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race Italia season 2 cast includes former Big Brother contestant
Drag Race Italia is returning for a second season on Thursday, October 20, and now we finally have a lineup of the drag queens who will sashay away on the runway – including a former Big Brother contestant!. World of Wonder and Discovery+ announced the lineup, which saw drag...
